Shemtov
Buy Now

Rabbi Ellie Shemtov reads a passage during the weekly Spirituality in Recovery group at the Rutland Jewish Center recently.

 JIM SABATASO / Staff Writer

On a recent Thursday afternoon, Rabbi Ellie Shemtov unlocks the doors of the Rutland Jewish Center and enters. Inside, she makes her way to a cozy room with low ceilings. It’s still decorated with streamers from the previous weekend’s activities, giving it an upbeat, welcoming air. Overstuffed couches and chairs are arranged in a circle.

Shemtov settles into one of the chairs. She leafs through a thick hardcover book, making last-minute preparations for her weekly Spirituality in Recovery group. The group, which she founded this spring, uses the Hebrew Bible to explore familiar 12-step themes to help people on their recovery journey.

jim.sabataso@rutlandherald.com