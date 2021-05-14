BURLINGTON — A Rutland man has denied being part of four local armed robberies and, according to a federal prosecutor on Friday, remains a suspect in six other holdups in the region.
Todd E. Bussino Jr., 37, appeared for the virtual arraignment in U.S. District Court in Burlington from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
A federal grand jury charged Bussino with robbing Mac's Market on South Main Street on Nov. 30 and March 6, the Circle K convenience store on Woodstock Avenue on Feb. 12 and the Maplewood convenience store on South Main Street on March 7.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples, in seeking detention, said Bussino is the "chief suspect" in six other similar robberies. He did not identify the cases.
"He is a serious untreated heroin/crack addict," Waples wrote in his motion seeking detention. "Because of his extensive criminal record, he is facing a lengthy federal sentence in this case. He has no stable residence."
Bussino said in court that he had sought drug treatment in 2012 and 2015.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle agreed to the detention order, which the defense did not contest.
Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth asked for 90 days to investigate the case. He also said he would need time to investigate Bussino's criminal record and noted that his client was on parole at the time of some or possibly all the robberies.
Doyle set an Aug. 12 deadline for pre-trial motions.
Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen had reported in March that the city and Rutland County had seen a sharp rise in the number of knifepoint robberies at convenience stores in the preceding months.
Kilcullen said city police officers were dedicating considerable resources to solving the robberies. He said city police were working with other agencies.
He noted West Rutland and Wallingford had seen some robberies as well.
Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy has charged Bussino in Vermont Superior County with some of the robberies.
Police arrested Bussino on March 7 for the last robbery on state charges and he was released by Judge David Fenster, court records show. Waples said Bussino was arrested for violating his state parole and furlough.
After being released by the state, Bussino was arrested a third time on April 13 — the same day he became the main suspect for an attempted robbery of another convenience store earlier in the day, Waples said.
The veteran prosecutor said Bussino has an extensive criminal history for larceny and burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.