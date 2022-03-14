BURLINGTON — A Rutland man, who is facing a state manslaughter charge for fatally shooting a friend, pleaded guilty in federal court in Burlington on Monday to a charge of illegal possession of the firearm while being a drug addict.
Kahliq Richardson, 18, of River Street, admitted in U.S. District Court that he possessed a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun on April 3, 2021, after using cocaine.
Under the plea agreement, both sides are free to argue about his prison sentence. He faces a maximum of up to 10 years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III set July 11 for the sentencing and asked the U.S. Probation Office to prepare a pre-sentence report.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller questioned whether Richardson should continue to be on release pending sentencing because there are two pending claims that he tested positive for drugs — marijuana and codeine.
Sessions agreed to allow Richardson to remain free on conditions at least until next Monday. The judge said he would have a hearing that day. Fuller said she would be prepared to prove the drug use claims.
The federal gun possession charge is intertwined with the state homicide case.
Richardson pleaded innocent in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland last April to a charge of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Jonah Pandiani, 19, at the Quality Inn on South Main Street.
State Judge David Fenster released Richardson on April 5, 2021, on strict conditions, including that he observe a 24-hour curfew at a duplex on River Street in Rutland where his divorced parents live.
A few hours after Richardson’s release, federal authorities arrested him on two felony charges: unlawful possession of a firearm while being a regular user of illegal drugs and having a gun in violation of a relief from abuse order obtained by his then-girlfriend.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle initially ruled Richardson was a danger to the community and ordered the man held. Defense lawyer Mark Kaplan subsequently appealed the decision to Sessions, who agreed to release the defendant on strict conditions. They included a round-the-clock curfew at the River Street residence except for legal, medical and counseling appointments.
The conditions included no contact with any potential witnesses or victims in his federal case and that he must seek mental health treatment. He also must refrain from any drug or alcohol use and not possess any firearm or dangerous weapons.
Both Fuller and Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy have maintained the fatal shooting was not an accident — a claim made by the defense.
The defense attempted unsuccessfully to try to get the state homicide case transferred to Family Court so Richardson could be treated privately as a juvenile. Kennedy’s office joined a request by the Rutland Herald that the homicide charge remain in open criminal court and Richardson be treated as an adult.
Rutland City Police said Richardson reported he had been using crack cocaine before the fatal shooting.
Fuller said evidence showed the fatal bullet entered the crown of Pandiani’s head and went straight down before lodging. She said that was inconsistent and not plausible with Richardson’s claim he was handing the handgun to Pandiani.
Attempts to reach Kennedy after the hearing were unsuccessful.
There are no scheduled hearings in state court in Rutland for the manslaughter charge, or an unrelated aggravated assault charge.
