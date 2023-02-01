BURLINGTON – A Southern Vermont man has been arrested in Rutland on eight felony charges, including assaulting several law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

William Arthur Nichols Jr., 41, is charged in a criminal complaint that said his actions and the conduct of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress meeting to count the electoral votes in 2020 the presidential election.

