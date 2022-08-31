Rutland Raiders
The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners officially re-retired the “Raider” nickname Tuesday.

 File photo by Jon Olender

Rutland High School has once again stopped being the “Raiders,” but the school’s new mascot will remain an open question until at least January.

The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners voted 6-4 Tuesday to retire the Raider name in light of Act 152, with arguments to retain the name stripped of Indigenous American connotations failing to sway a majority of the board. The board directed the administration to come up with a process for choosing a new mascot and bring a proposal back to the board at the January 2023 meeting.

