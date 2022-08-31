Rutland High School has once again stopped being the “Raiders,” but the school’s new mascot will remain an open question until at least January.
The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners voted 6-4 Tuesday to retire the Raider name in light of Act 152, with arguments to retain the name stripped of Indigenous American connotations failing to sway a majority of the board. The board directed the administration to come up with a process for choosing a new mascot and bring a proposal back to the board at the January 2023 meeting.
The board first voted in 2020 to retire the Raider name due to complaints of cultural insensitivity — the name had been changed from “Red Raiders” and an Indigenous American “chief” logo had been retired some years earlier — and voted to adopt the new moniker “Rutland Ravens” early the following year. However, a backlash led to the election in March 2021 of a slate of commissioners who campaigned to restore the “Raider” name, and the board finally voted to do so in January.
But the composition of the board changed again in March of this year, and in June, Gov. Phil Scott signed Act 152, which effectively prohibits mascots that “directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions or other characteristics that are specific to the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity of any person or group or persons or organizations associated with the repression of others.”
School Board Chair Alison Notte opened the discussion Tuesday by saying it seemed the board had reached a consensus during an ad-hoc committee meeting on the subject last week, during which board members who had championed maintaining “Raiders” seemed to acknowledge that fight was over and focused instead on what would replace it, expressing a distaste for “Ravens.”
When Commissioner Maybeth Lennox-Levins made the ultimately successful motion, though, it met with pushback from the “Raider” advocates, who argued that the school’s now-abandoned arrowhead logo was the last imagery explicitly tying the name to Indigenous Americans and the board could assign it other connotations.
Commissioner Karen Bossi, who last week argued for not having any mascot and instead just using an “R” for the school’s logo, now said she feared not having a mascot in the interim would be “leaving the students with no identity.”
“The school has not had a mascot in some time,” she said. “We didn’t have anyone running around dressed as an Indian. We didn’t have a bird flying around when it was the Ravens.”
Bossi pointed to the Marine Raiders who fought in World War II under Rutland native Gen. Merritt Edson as a possible new reference for the name.
Others asserted that simply would not work.
“I believe, in the history of Rutland, the Raiders name has been associated with Native American imagery for 80-plus years, and you can’t just ignore that,” Comissioner Kevin Kiefaber said. “There are students that find that offensive and the sooner we change it, the sooner those students will feel welcome in our schools.”
When the vote came, Bossi was joined in her dissent by commissioners Stephanie Stoodley, Tricia O’Connor and Charlene Seward. The remainder of the board, including newly sworn-in member Peter Fagan, voted “yes.”
