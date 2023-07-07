Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, identified late Friday as the person killed in a multi-vehicle crash during a pursuit, was one of the Rutland City Police Department's newest officers.

Ebbighausen, 19, had joined the department in May and was introduced to the Board of Aldermen last month alongside fellow new hire Arun Dangal. She was a level 2-certified officer and was scheduled to begin her full-time training at the Vermont Police Academy in August.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com