Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he would like it if local gun owners would do a better job securing their guns.
At least 18 guns have been stolen in Rutland so far this year. Rutland City Police data analyst Nathan Thibodeau said there had been 15 such reports at this time last year — the count reflects the number of incidents rather than the number of guns, which could be higher — but that the city is matching its 2021 pace. He said reported gun theft incidents totaled 24 in Rutland in each of the past two years.
That’s a lot, Kilcullen said.
“Anecdotally, I think that’s a higher rate than we saw (at his previous department) in Schenectady,” the chief said Thursday.
Rutland doesn’t quite lead the state. Brattleboro, with a population of 12,184 had 22 gun thefts reported in 2022 — one per 554 residents, compared to Rutland’s one per 659. In other communities checked this week, though, it was much lower. Montpelier police said two stolen firearms were reported there from August 2022 to August 2023. Barre Police Chief Braedon Vail said his city’s count for 2022 was three, though this year was looking to exceed that.
“Oddly enough, in the past two weeks, we’ve had at least three I can think of stolen out of vehicles,” he said.
Most of Rutland’s stolen guns are handguns, Thibodeau said, and most are stolen from vehicles. He said what becomes of most of them is unknown.
“The theory is: The drugs come up (to) the north, and the guns go south,” he said.
Thibodeau said that while it is hard to know where a stolen gun winds up because serial numbers are often filed off, one firearm used in a homicide in Connecticut had been traced back to having been stolen from Rutland. While gun violence has been an increasing feature of the drug trade in Rutland in the last year, he said no local stolen guns had been linked to local incidents yet.
Thibodeau said handguns, like electronics and jewelry, are favorites of thieves because they are easy to carry off and convert to cash.
“I think we’ve had some posts on social media at various times about securing your weapons,” Kilcullen said. “Not just handguns — any items in cars. ... I think it should be common sense. I’ll leave it at that.”
At least three bills regarding gun storage were introduced in the Legislature this year. All three subsidized storage devices to some degree, and two mandated their use, one with potential criminal penalties for the original owner of a stolen gun used in a crime in which someone is injured. None of them made it out of committee.
John Cragin, owner of Cragin’s gun shop, said he’s willing to bet that one car in 10 in Rutland contains a gun.
“Just lock your cars,” he said.
Cragin said a typical gun safe for the home sells for $1,000. He said more advanced models can be opened with a fingerprint scan, but he does not sell those.
“The days of the gun cabinet are over,” he said.
However, Cragin argued that there was more to the problem with gun thefts in the city than guns going unsecured.
“The people stealing these guns are not being held accountable,” he said. “They’re not even holding them in jail.”