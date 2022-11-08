MONTPELIER — When it comes to who represents the Capital City in, well, the Capital City, voters supplied the answer on Tuesday extending Democrats’ dominance in the two-member district that just elected two new Democrats for the first time in 14 years.

Kate McCann and Conor Casey have big shoes to fill and will get that chance on the strength of their one-two finish in what blossomed into a five-way race to replace longtime lawmakers Warren Kitzmiller and Mary Hooper.

