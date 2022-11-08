MONTPELIER — When it comes to who represents the Capital City in, well, the Capital City, voters supplied the answer on Tuesday extending Democrats’ dominance in the two-member district that just elected two new Democrats for the first time in 14 years.
Kate McCann and Conor Casey have big shoes to fill and will get that chance on the strength of their one-two finish in what blossomed into a five-way race to replace longtime lawmakers Warren Kitzmiller and Mary Hooper.
McCann and Casey, who made the strategic decision to campaign as a team, turned their latest race into a rout — each receiving more votes than the other three candidates combined.
McCann gets bragging rights after receiving 2,780 votes in the citywide election, though Casey joked he was briefly “up by six votes” as the returns were being processed. He finished with 2,714 votes.
No one else was even close.
Dona Bate, who serves with Casey on the city council and announced her independent candidacy days before the August primaries finished a distant third with 1,004 votes.
While the race for first place was nip and tuck, so was the race to avoid finishing last.
Republican Eugenio “Gene” Leon won that contest on the strength of the 590 votes he received. Progressive Glennie Sewell, who had run the race five times before, finished fifth with 512 votes.
McCann and Casey, who survived a five-way primary and walked off with what turned into a five-way race for two open seats, credited what Casey characterized as “back to the basics campaigning” that saw the pair knock on more than 3,500 doors since spring.
“We’ve been running for a long time,” Casey said. “We’ve been knocking on doors since May.”
It paid off in a big way, according to Casey.
“It’s a great result,” he said. “Representing the community is a huge honor, we’re very excited, we think we can hit the ground running, and (we’re tremendously grateful for all the voters who came out today.”
McCann echoed those sentiments, vowing to deliver for voters when she heads to the State House.
“I’m very grateful to the Montpelier voters, she said. “With their trust comes great responsibility.”
McCann, a high school math teacher, union leader and small businesswoman, can now add lawmaker to her résumé. Voters helped in that regard, but so, she said, did others.
“I’m very grateful to my family and friends for their support, and I’m super-grateful to Conor for taking a chance on me,” she said.
“That goes both ways,” said Casey, who pulled McCann out of a victory party to participate in the post-election interview.
Casey and McCann’s names will take some getting used to in a community where Kitzmiller called it a career after serving for 10 terms and then passed away in July and Hooper was a seven-term lawmaker, who also opted to to retire this year.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
