For Stanley, Jimmy, Remy, Sprout and Jean Pierre, life is a breeze. They, along with nearly 100 other sheep, goats, cows and dogs, live at the Little Red Farm Sanctuary in Tunbridge, a place as close as any farm animal gets to Nirvana.
Recently, a new sheep, Terence (formerly known as Llama, Llama) arrived after being driven cross-country from Edmore, North Dakota. His arrival and his backstory made a big splash on both North Dakota and Vermont TV news.
Here at the farm sanctuary owned by Missy and Steve Gilbert, Terence already is thriving. This sheep, born in February, suffered from frostbite out on the Dakota plains at birth and had his ears and back legs frostbitten. He’s somewhat ambulatory now but will need a lot of medical help to keep him moving.
As the story goes, a local North Dakota farmer told the lamb’s owners, who were not farmers, about the Vermont farm. The North Dakotans drove the animal all the way to Tunbridge, where he is happily gaining weight, a woolly sheepskin coat, while awaiting prosthetics for his damaged legs.
How the Gilberts became the operators of the farm sanctuary is a story of two people with a passion for helping injured, abused and abandoned farm animals live out their lives without the normal stress of being a productive farm resident.
“We just love animals, we have a passion for them,” said Missy Gilbert.
The couple said they have learned that a lot of farm animals need placement in a sanctuary-type setting. There are five such farms in Vermont catering to farm animals in need.
Missy Gilbert said her farm is essentially “a retirement home or a highly assisted home for animals.”
The Gilberts said they started caring for farm animals while living in Washington, Vermont, in 2017. They soon realized that the cost of renovating their home and land would be too expensive so they eventually found a 20-acre property with barns and out buildings in Tunbridge that also had the potential to become an Airbnb.
Early on the couple took to Craigslist, where people advertised the animals they could no longer care for. While neither of the Gilberts were raised on a farm, Steve said after taking in a few goats and sheep that “we found out how sweet they are.”
One of the largest group of animal arrivals at the sanctuary was in February 2020 when more than 100 animals were seized from a farm in Brandon. One local sanctuary took in many of the sheep and horses, but the Gilberts brought a dozen pregnant sheep and four goats to Tunbridge. Those dozen sheep soon became two dozen with the arrival of 12 lambs.
The Gilberts got busy building stalls for their new charges and watched the lambs being born.
“We love it,” said Missy Gilbert.
While the new lambs were welcomed with open arms, the Gilberts said all the animals who arrive here are neutered to keep the population from exploding.
As we walk around the section of the farm that houses the sheep and goats, animals come up to the Gilberts knowing they will get a pleasing neck, chest or back scratch.
“They like attention, just like dogs do,” Steve Gilbert said.
In the sheep and goat barn, the Gilberts point out the varieties of animals who live there. One particular goat is all horns but the couple said he’s as sweet as they come. Each animal has a name and the Gilberts reel off the names as we go through the barn.
The Gilberts explain how the animals, given the opportunity to live “a stress-free life,” thrive. “They live a wild but protective life under our protection,” said Steve Gilbert.
The Gilberts are not dilettantes with a deep bank account. Missy Gilbert works as a radiation technician at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Her husband has his own plumbing business. Their combined incomes are hardly enough to cover the extensive costs of caring for the sanctuary residents.
These days animal feed runs them about $15,000 a year. They spend $3,000 for dog food, and veterinary care is over $4,000 annually. Terence’s prosthetics — of which several pairs will be needed as he grows — are bound to set the Gilberts back.
They have fairly high property taxes to pay, which means they need to raise cash in several ways. They established the Airbnb, which includes a six-bedroom farmhouse inn, and other suites along with a glamping site. The Gilberts said their property pays about 60% of the bills for the sanctuary.
The sanctuary also relies on donations for funding. Currently, there are 100 plus donors on their list.
The couple has organized a barn dance for Saturday, Aug. 27, as a fundraiser. Future plans call for the creation of an event barn that would also help supplement their revenue stream.
The Gilberts said they welcome visitors to the sanctuary but ask that you email them in advance of a visit.
It takes dedicated humans to run a place like the Little Red Barn Farm Sanctuary.
“It’s our passion. We are willing to give up eating out and sleeping in,” said Steve Gilbert.
“We are like farmers but we don’t make any money off our animals,” said Missy Gilbert.
For more information: Little Red Barn Farm Sanctuary littleredbarnfarmsanctuary@gmail.com or mail to 8 Whitney Hill, Tunbridge, VT 05077
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.