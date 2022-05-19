EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board confronted an unusual hiring problem Wednesday night when a handful of Middlesex parents urged them to override an administrative recommendation involving a looming vacancy at Rumney Memorial School.
To Wednesday night meeting began and ended with harsh critiques of a hiring process some strenuously complained passed over two qualified in-house candidates in favor of a third who works in a nearby district.
Though no names were mentioned it was evident which of the proposed “new hires” was controversial because only one of them, Veronica Eldred, a long-time teacher at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School” was slotted to work at Rumney where she will replace Caitlin Morgan, who teaches a combined class of first- and second-graders.
It’s not that Eldred isn’t qualified. She has taught at Barre Town since 1994 and through the years has taught kindergarten, a multi-age class of first- and second-graders much like Morgan’s, and is currently teaching second grade.
At a time when school districts around the state are struggling to find qualified candidates to fill vacancies Eldred was arguably a good get. However, the recommendation she be hired to replace Morgan provoked a flurry of emails challenging what some contend was a flawed and less than transparent process that snubbed two valued staff members — Deanna Murray, who teaches preschool at Rumney, and Honi Barrett, a certified teacher who has worked for several years as an instructional assistant currently in the school’s kindergarten class.
Murray and Barrett received rave reviews from parents who spoke Wednesday night — urging the board to defer any decision and override what was repeatedly described as a “shocking” recommendation.
That was the view of Nikki Whelley, Bekah Mandell and Hannah Brown, and it was shared by Kristen Freeman and Lauren Frank.
All stressed the need for transparency and communication and some likened the top-down decision to the ones that cost former superintendent Bryan Olkowski his job last year, and others blamed on a state-imposed school district merger and a couple suggested could violate the collective bargaining agreement.
If the latter is true, it wasn’t alleged in an email sent by the executive committee of the Washington Central Educators Union. Though the email raised questions about the process and was critical of the recommendation it did not claim the master agreement had been violated.
After a rocky start to Wednesday night’s meeting, the board dealt with a host of issues before turning their attention back to the list of recommended hires that included Eldred.
As promised, School Director Chris McVeigh asked to separate the controversial Rumney hire from the rest.
“It behooves us to respond to the comments we have heard tonight,” he said, suggesting the board’s approval was essentially irreversible.
McVeigh said parents had raised valid concerns and he believed the board should “investigate” them.
“The board is not powerless in this situation,” he said.
Chair Flor Diaz-Smith said she understood and appreciated the concerns raised by parents, but worried about the implications of the board second-guessing an administrative recommendation based on their perceptions of the process.
“We would be setting a pretty bad precedent by doing that,” she said.
During the discussion, some board members expressed confusion about their role while others said they were apprehensive about litigating what was arguably a difference of opinion.
School Director Kari Bradley said as long as the process was consistent with the board-adopted policy he was comfortable approving the hire.
“I have no interest in micromanaging this decision,” he said.
McVeigh pushed back.
“It’s not a ‘micromanagement’ issue,” he said. “It’s a ‘listening to our constituents who will be living with the decision’ issue.”
School Director Dennis Hill wasn’t convinced.
Hill didn’t dispute some parents were unhappy with the outcome, but was reluctant to overreact to complaints that were short on specifics.
“I’m not sure that I’ve heard anything that really indicates the appropriate process was not followed,” he said.
School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet sought to bring clarity to the confusion by posing a simple question to Interim Superintendent Jen Miller-Arsenault.
“Was policy followed here in this case?” he asked.
“Yes,” Miller-Arsenault replied. “We have (hiring) polices and procedures and they were followed.”
That was good enough for Eno-Van Fleet, but not for McVeigh whose attempt to cross-examine Miller-Arsenault was shut down by Diaz-Smith
“It’s not an interrogation,” Diaz-Smith said.
McVeigh objected, but relented even as School Director Ursula Stanley suggested the meeting had taken on a hearing-like quality that might be more appropriate for executive session.
“It leaves me confused as a member,” she said.
School Director Lindy Johnson ended it — moving the full slate of recommended new hires.
McVeigh voted against it and three others abstained, but the motion passed.
The meeting-ending decision fueled a fresh round of concerns from parents, who said it was hard not to feel ignored.
“Sometimes taking a beat really is the best way to go,” Mandell said.
Brown agreed, describing the decision as “rushed” and renewing her concerns about transparency.
Diaz-Smith expressed unflinching support for the board’s decision, appreciation for the “two amazing staff members” who were passed over for the position, and excitement with the newest addition to the Rumney staff.
