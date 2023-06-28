CASTLETON — With H.31 having been signed into law, the group that had been charged with making rules about the use of herbicides in Vermont’s lakes has paused its efforts.
H.31, “An act relating to aquatic nuisance control,” was signed into law by Republican Gov. Phil Scott on June 12. It cleared the House in late March and was approved by the Senate in May with some slight changes.
The bill was born from the ongoing controversy surrounding the Lake Bomoseen Association’s application for a permit to use ProcellaCOR, an herbicide, to help control milfoil in Lake Bomoseen. The application was filed in early 2022. Since then there have been public protests, a sustained letter-writing campaign against the use of the herbicide, and several public meetings, all leading to a number of groups and municipalities expressing disapproval of the application.
The LBA contends that ProcellaCOR is safe, effective and would be one of several tools used in concert to control the milfoil proliferation on the lake, which the LBA claims is getting worse. Those opposed to the application say ProcellaCOR doesn’t have a proven track record of safety, would cause more harm than good, and isn’t needed to begin with.
Originally, H.31 called for a statewide moratorium on all herbicide applications for Vermont lakes, but an element was stripped from the bill before it left the House Committee on Environment and Energy. It was sponsored by Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester, a ranking member of the committee, at the behest of those opposed to the herbicide.
The law establishes the “Aquatic Nuisance Control Study Committee,” which will meet in July and begin working to assess the environmental and public health impacts of pesticides, other chemicals and biological controls used on aquatic nuisance species. The committee is to report to the Legislature its recommendations. The committee is to be made up of a House member; a Senate member; the commissioner of Health or a designee; a scientist from the Department of Fish and Wildlife; a scientist from the Department of Environmental Conservation; and two scientists from the University of Vermont with some expertise in this area.
This committee is different from the Aquatic Nuisance Control Pre-Rulemaking Focus Group, which last met in May when it decided to pause its activities following the passing of H.31, said Oliver Pierson, lakes and ponds program manager at the Department of Environmental Conservation.
The group was made up of representatives from about 20 groups, ranging from the Rutland Bass Club to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
On Tuesday, Pierson said that the group began meeting to start the process of promulgating rules for the use of herbicides and such in Vermont’s lakes, but with the new legislative committee from H.31, whatever the rules group does might become moot, so it thought it best to hold off from meeting for the time being.
Not that the work the rules group has done won’t be useful to the H.31 committee, said Pierson, who said he believes it was able to make significant progress in defining key terms regarding risks to the environment.
Erik Rasmussen, conservation director for Rutland Bass Club, said Tuesday that the fact H.31 didn’t pass with the moratorium was disappointing, but the work done by the pre-rule making group, of which he was a member, was valuable.
“I actually learned a lot from it in terms of why it’s not so easy for the state to basically change the rules,” he said, adding that people from both perspectives were there and were listening to each other.
Rasmussen said he believes that milfoil on Lake Bomoseen can be controlled without herbicide using a variety of methods depending on the problem area in question, but his group is waiting to see whether the DEC grants the LBA’s application.
According to Pierson, work on the LBA’s application resumed earlier this year when the group asked that it be taken off technical hold. The LBA, in 2022, had asked the DEC to pause its review of the application, claiming it had more community input to receive.
Pierson said the application review is nearly complete, adding that he expects a draft decision to be announced soon.
Once the draft is released, that will kick off a public comment period.
The application review and the work being done by the rule-making groups and committees are separate from each other.
