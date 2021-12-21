ROXBURY — The most significant wrinkle to mostly mail-in voting in Montpelier come March wasn’t ironed out in Roxbury Monday night.
Instead, the Roxbury Select Board again deferred action on a pending request that could pave the way for absentee ballots to be automatically mailed to all active registered voters in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District on Town Meeting Day.
“We’re in limbo still,” Town Clerk Tammy Legacy said Tuesday — a day after the Select Board agreed to wait for the Legislature to propose changes — if any — to the rules for Town Meeting Day.
Legacy, who doubles as the clerk of the school district, said the Select Board wants to know whether articles that are typically considered by Roxbury voters on the floor of a traditional town meeting can be voted by Australian ballot next year.
Due to the pandemic, that was the case earlier this year when town meeting was canceled in Roxbury and municipal — like school — questions were voted by Australian ballot.
Those ballots were automatically mailed to all voters in Roxbury and the same was true in Montpelier. However, the School Board can’t decide to send ballots to all voters in both communities without the prior authorization of the Select Board in Roxbury and the Montpelier City Council.
City councilors briefly considered the question when they met earlier this month and it is on their agenda again tonight.
The problem?
The shorthanded Roxbury board is still riding the fence with respect to the question and unless it fills a vacancy created by the recent resignation of former board chair Clare St. John, there is no margin for error. Without a third member, doing literally anything requires board members Shane Ryan and David McShane to vote the same way.
“At this time they seem to be more in favor of sending out postcards (encouraging people to request absentee ballots),” Legacy said, of some communities — Barre and Berlin included — that view it as an economical alternative to sending ballots to everyone on their voter checklists.
Legacy acknowledged Montpelier City Clerk John Odum had been hoping for a decision he could report to the City Council when it meets tonight.
“John wasn’t happy,” she said of Odum, who briefed the council on its options two weeks ago and had been hoping it could make some decisions tonight.
The council may still decide, Odum said Tuesday, while conceding the lack of clarity from Roxbury was far from optimal.
“It leaves me with a lot of uncertainty,” he said.
Odum said councilors, who have expressed interest in “normalizing” universal mail-in voting, could choose to send ballots for Montpelier’s municipal elections to all voters and authorize the School Board to do the same in hopes that Roxbury eventually does the same. That, he said, would still leave the door open to printing and mailing a single ballot to all Montpelier voters that contains most, but not all of the questions they will be asked in March.
That ballot can’t include an up-or-down question on whether the Central Vermont Career Center should become an autonomous school district, while giving voters in 18 towns an opportunity to elect members to what would be a new school board.
The career center ballot would have to be separately requested by voters, as would the ballot for the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority, which is planning to ask voters in Barre and Montpelier for $30,000 in funding and has one at-large seat, which is currently held by Montpelier resident Kim Cheney, to fill.
Though Montpelier’s voice would likely be muted with respect to both of those questions, the bigger concern involves confusion associated with potentially separate ballots for the city and the school district.
That could happen if the council opts to send its ballots to all voters and authorizes the School Board to do the same, but the Roxbury Select Board balks.
Under that scenario, municipal ballots would go out to all Montpelier voters, but school ballots — like the ballots for the career center and the public safety authority — would only be provided to voters who requested them or voted at the polls on Town Meeting Day.
The alternative would be to revert to pre-pandemic election rules — making absentee ballots available to all upon request. That wouldn’t automatically put ballots in the hands of every voter, but it would mean those who chose to vote early wouldn’t have to wonder whether they received all the ballots they would have had they shown up at the polls.
