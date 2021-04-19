PLAINFIELD – Route 214 will be closed to through-traffic starting Wednesday because the state Agency of Transportation will be replacing eight culverts.
According to the agency, through-traffic will not be allowed at the intersections of route 2 and 14 during the day. The route will be reopened at night.
The closure is expected to last until the end of April.
