MONTPELIER — A project that involves repaving a pothole-pocked stretch of Route 2 that runs from one end of the Capital City to the other will start near the entrance to Montpelier High School next month.
The state project involves two separately awarded contracts and will collectively cost nearly $9.3 million — money that will pay to resurface roughly 5⅓ miles of well-traveled road and, among other things, reconstruct a key rail crossing.
Work on the rail crossing, which is located on Bailey Avenue near the intersection of Memorial Drive and not far from the entrance to Montpelier High School, will come first. That work is slated to start in May, though signs advising motorists of the construction zone are scheduled to be installed during the last week of April.
Reconstructing the rail crossing will take some time and will eventually require a full road closure. The 60-hour road closure is scheduled for Friday, June 16, and will extend into that weekend.
The scheduling isn’t an accident because while high school graduation is set for June 9 this year, the last day of school is Thursday, June 15.
At least through mid-June, all the work will occur during the day. However, when the project pivots from reconstructing the rail crossing to resurfacing the road, city and state officials expect that will change. In an effort to minimize delays encountered by daily commuters and limit disruptions that slow the pace of construction, nighttime work is part of a still-evolving plan.
Leah Kostick, the consultant handling questions about the project for the state Agency of Transportation, said regular updates will be released during the course of the months-long project that involve a pair of contracts that were both awarded to Pike Industries earlier this year.
One of those contracts reflects the cost of upgrading the rail crossing and resurfacing opposite ends of the stretch of Route 2 that runs through Montpelier. That includes the section of State Street that runs from the Middlesex town line and the portion of Bailey Avenue located between State Street and Memorial Drive. It also includes as short leg of Route 2 — less than a mile — that runs between the roundabout at the junction of the Barre-Montpelier Road and the Berlin town line, which is located just beyond the base of Gallison Hill Road.
Those two sections collectively cover nearly 2.6 miles, and the cost of repaving them, reconstructing the rail crossing and other associated work is just under $4.4 million.
The other contract — just under $5 million — will cover the cost of resurfacing the section in between. Portions of River and Berlin streets, as well as Memorial Drive — just more than 2.7 miles in all — will have two new inches of asphalt when the project is finished.
The width of that portion of Route 2, which is three, and in some areas four lanes wide, account for the higher cost of the contract, which doesn’t include the expense of the rail crossing.
Most of the road being repaved under the other contract is only two lanes wide.
The cost of spot repairs to some deteriorated sections of sidewalk along the route is incorporated in both projects and will be completed by the contractor and paid for by the city.
Neither contract contemplates upgrading any subsurface utilities, and the vast majority of the work will involve milling off the top two inches of deteriorating pavement and replacing it with 2 new inches — a half-inch base followed by a 1.5-inch wearing surface.
The only detour anticipated at this time would only be needed during the 60-hour road closure on Bailey Avenue.
The detour will involve the section of Route 2 that isn’t being resurfaced this summer and runs through the city’s central business district. It includes the leg of Main Street that runs by City Hall and the portion of State Street that runs through the Capitol Complex, which is home to the State House.
