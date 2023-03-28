MONTPELIER — A project that involves repaving a pothole-pocked stretch of Route 2 that runs from one end of the Capital City to the other will start near the entrance to Montpelier High School next month.

The state project involves two separately awarded contracts and will collectively cost nearly $9.3 million — money that will pay to resurface roughly 5⅓ miles of well-traveled road and, among other things, reconstruct a key rail crossing.

