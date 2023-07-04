MARSHFIELD — A New York woman is facing a charge of drunken driving following a Monday evening crash that totaled two vehicles and sent her to the hospital with what police described as “moderate” injuries.
According to police, Marissa Purdy, 27, of Washingtonville, N.Y. was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on Route 2 shortly before 7 p.m. Monday when she swerved into the eastbound lane of the gravel road and collided head on with a Mercedes G25 driven by Brett Trahan, 33, of Danville.
The 2018 Jeep and the 2015 Mercedes were both totaled in the crash, which occurred not far from the Martin Covered Bridge.
Police said Purdy was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, where she was treated for undisclosed injuries. They said Trahan’s injuries were “minor” and indicated he did not require hospital care.
Purdy was processed for driving under the influence and, police said, she is scheduled to be arraigned in connection with the cash on Aug. 31 at the criminal courthouse in Barre.