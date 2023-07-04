MARSHFIELD — A New York woman is facing a charge of drunken driving following a Monday evening crash that totaled two vehicles and sent her to the hospital with what police described as “moderate” injuries.

According to police, Marissa Purdy, 27, of Washingtonville, N.Y. was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on Route 2 shortly before 7 p.m. Monday when she swerved into the eastbound lane of the gravel road and collided head on with a Mercedes G25 driven by Brett Trahan, 33, of Danville.