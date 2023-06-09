MONTPELIER — Former Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault has been appointed a superior court judge by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
The governor announced Thibault's appointment in a news release shortly after noon on Friday.
“Rory has a proven track record of public service in Vermont throughout his time as a prosecutor, in the U.S. Army, and as an active member in his community. I’m confident his experience, work ethic and temperament will make him a strong Superior Court judge,” the governor stated in the release.
Thibault said in the release, “I am appreciative of the opportunity to continue my service to the State of Vermont and am incredibly thankful for Governor Scott’s trust and confidence in my ability to serve as a Superior Court Judge. I am excited to begin this new chapter in my career and look forward to being part of a judiciary committed to promoting fair and efficient justice for all Vermonters.”
Thibault previously served as a JAG officer overseas in the U.S. Army and currently serves as an officer in the Army Reserve. He also currently serves as the chair of the Cabot School Board and has served on that board for several years.
He started his legal career in Vermont as then-Washington County State's Attorney Scott Williams' chief deputy in 2016. Thibault then left the office to join the state attorney general's office in 2017 under T.J. Donovan.
He was appointed state's attorney in Washington County by Gov. Scott in 2018 after Williams resigned. Thibault would go on to run unopposed for the four-year seat as state's attorney in November 2018.
He opted not to seek reelection last November and instead ran for attorney general as a Democrat after Donovan resigned to work for the online gaming platform Roblox.
Thibault's campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, with Charity Clark, Donovan's former chief of staff, winning the Democratic nomination.
Thibault has recently been working for the state Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs.
