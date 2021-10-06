BARRE TOWN — Three decades. That’s how long Carl Rogers has been the town manager in Barre Town.
Rogers was recognized for his 30 years of service at the Select Board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
Board member Jack Mitchell read aloud a resolution the board adopted, which highlighted some of Rogers’ accomplishments.
Mitchell said Rogers was hired on Sept. 30, 1991. He said Rogers has done his job “with exceptional competence and dedication.”
He said the town manager oversaw many public works projects, including the acquisition and remolding of a maintenance shop, the takeover of multiple water systems, construction of the town’s salt shed and the expansion of Barre City’s sewage treatment plant to handle demand from the town. Mitchell said Rogers has also overseen projects to repair and strengthen areas damaged by storms over the years.
The town manager helped officials create the Town Forest, expand the Wilson Industrial Park, construct multiple bike paths and install sidewalks in several parts of town, Mitchell said.
Rogers choked up when he received a standing ovation from those in attendance at the meeting, which included current and former town officials and employees and members of his family, some of whom were in attendance virtually.
Board chair Paul White said one of Rogers’ responsibilities is building the budget residents vote on every year. White said he’s not aware of the town ever voting down a budget under Rogers’ tenure. Rogers said it had been a long time since residents rejected a budget, even before he was hired, and Mitchell chimed in the last time was when residents gathered inside the town garage and cast their votes on the gravel floor.
Police Chief William Dodge thanked Rogers for hiring him. Dodge was promoted to chief in 2017. He said whenever he gets frustrated with managing his employees, he thinks about how Rogers has to manage the entire town.
“Over the last five years, you’ve made yourself available to me every time I’ve needed something,” Dodge said.
He said the town will have some big shoes to fill when Rogers retires.
Jeff Blow, a former Select Board member who was on the board when Rogers was hired, said everyone was hopeful that Rogers would stay for five or seven years. Blow said the board got Rogers to commit to seven to 10 years.
“And here we are 30 years later,” he said.
Rogers said he planned to stay 10 years so that his daughter could stay in one school and not have to move. He said after 10 years he didn’t think there was a better place he could work so he stayed.
Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang said she was startled by a revelation a few years ago by the town’s engineering intern. Wang said the intern was attending the University of Vermont, but he had grown up in Barre Town. She said the intern told her Rogers had been the town manager all of the intern’s life.
Board member Norma Malone said it’s remarkable the town has had so many employees who have served as long as Rogers has. Veteran Clerk-Treasurer Donna Kelty retired earlier this year after 32 years of service. So did Assistant Town Clerk Alice Bartlett after her 32 years of working for the town. Joyce Beaudin was recognized in August for her 37 years of service, which includes seven years in the Town Clerk’s office and 30 years in the Assessor’s office.
Malone suggested the town create a “30-year club” for employees so they can meet and stay in touch with each other.
She also thanked Rogers’ family for their sacrifices over the years so that Rogers could dedicate so much of himself to the town.
Board member Bob Nelson remarked on Rogers’ institutional knowledge. Nelson said it’s now surprising to him when Rogers doesn’t immediately know the answer to a question a board member has.
Board member Justin Bolduc, after noting he was a couple years away from getting his driver’s license when Rogers was hired, said it’s a good thing Rogers isn’t paid hourly because the town likely wouldn’t be able to afford him with all the hours he works.
Rogers thanked everyone for coming out and for having members of his family there.
He said the residents tell him they appreciate the service they get from the town. He said the town’s other departments do an excellent job, which makes his much easier.
“Hopefully, we can keep the good work going,” he said.
