BERLIN — Vermont State Police say a dump truck spilled a large amount of rocks and mud onto Interstate 89 on Wednesday.
Motorists were asked to slow down and use caution because of the incident in the southbound lane by Exit 7 in Berlin. The spill was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. and road crews were on scene to clean it up.
