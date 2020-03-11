PLAINFIELD – Robert Barasch found what he was looking for in Plainfield.
Barasch died Sunday at age 93. He was born in 1926 in Pennsylvania, but spent his formative years in Alabama after his parents divorced.
He joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school because his daughter Janet Steward said he saw it as a way to escape and see the world. Steward said it wasn’t easy being Jewish in Alabama in those days.
“At that time Jews in the south all stuck together because they couldn’t go to certain country clubs. They couldn’t go to different places so they formed a lot of bonds (with each other),” she said.
After serving he returned to Alabama where he met his future wife Sue. Steward said her father tried to work at a scrap iron yard owned by her mother’s father, but it wasn’t for him.
So they headed north to New York. She said her parents believed New York was the place to be so they spent a few years there. She said her father had a boyish enthusiasm which showed itself during a stint in Long Island where they had a Donkey named Seltzer who would pull a cart and two black sheep named Cassandra and Clytemnestra.
Steward said her mother started attending Goddard College which introduced her father to Vermont. She said the family had bought two acres in New York, but it wasn’t enough.
“He came up here and he saw the land and he fell in love with Plainfield. … I think my father finally had what he wanted,” she said.
Not only did they have enough land, after the family bought a farm, but they had the community they were looking for a well. Steward said Plainfield was and still is a unique community because of Goddard. She said the town had to be more accepting of outsiders because of the people brought in by the school who ended up staying.
Steward said the locals had to accept the newcomers and the newcomers had to respect the locals and depended on them to do things like pull a stuck car out of a ditch or fix a leaky pipe.
“Plainfield has developed into a great community because of the diversity,” she said which appealed to her father after his experiences in Alabama.
Once he was settled in, Barasch dedicated himself to public service. He served on the town’s select board, as town moderator for Town Meeting Day and as a justice of the peace.
Karl Bissex is a former member of the board and has known the Barasch family for about 40 years. He described Barasch as interesting, smart and caring.
“He was very interested in community. He liked bringing people together. I think he was a good selectman and moderator. He was able to listen to both sides and try to help come to a decision that was good for the town. … He’s kind of like a role model for many people in town. I felt that way about him and I think many people did,” Bissex said.
That commitment to service was passed down to Barasch’s children. Steward has also served on the select board and his son Charles has been the town’s moderator for over 30 years starting when he was 29 years old at Barasch’s urging.
“I said ‘Well what do I know about parliamentary procedure?’ He said, ‘You’ll learn,’” Charles Barasch said.
Steward said her father started riding horses in his 50s and took up polo in his 60s.
“He’d get out there and swing that mallet. People were terrified. Here’s this old man out there on a horse playing polo and he loved it. He just loved it,” she said.
Robert Barasch was a psychologist and Steward said after her father retired he took up golf. In 2014 he hit a hole-in-one at age 87 at the Country Club of Barre (in Plainfield), only he didn’t know it. Steward said her father was nearly blind at the time and a maintenance worker came up to him and told him of the feat.
“He didn’t tire of trying new things and I do think he did so with a real youthful enthusiasm as if there is never a time that it’s too late to try something new,” she said.
