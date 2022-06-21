BERLIN — Hoping to prevent further defections from the town’s recently depleted road crew, the Berlin Select Board just agreed to use $9,000 of pandemic-related federal funding to provide bonuses to the three who remain.
The largest of the “retention incentive” bonuses — $5,000 — will be paid to Highway Superintendent Tim Davis in weekly installments that will supplement his hourly wage, which is scheduled to tick up from $24.47 to $26.45 — an 8% increase on July 1.
Town Administrator Vince Conti said the retention incentive would be in addition to the budgeted increase and is aimed at closing the gap between what Davis is paid and the average salary for comparable municipal positions in Vermont.
According to statistics compiled by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Conti said those in positions similar to the one Davis has held in Berlin since his father retired two years ago creating the vacancy he was hired to fill, is $31.16-an-hour.
Conti urged the board to allocate some of the money the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to cover the incentive for Davis and smaller bonuses — $2,000 each — for road crew members T.J. McDermott and Michael Dickensen.
McDermott and Dickensen will receive the extra money in addition to the 6% hourly wage hikes that will go into effect July 1.
With surrounding towns all in the market for road crew help and one just having successfully hired away the Berlin crew’s senior member, Tim Emmons, by offering to pay him more money, Conti said the incentives were a stop-gap attempt to offer competitive compensation to keep road crew members from being lured away by better offers in neighboring towns.
The hope is the pay-as-you-go incentives unanimously approved by the board Monday night will do that, but Conti noted keeping compensation competitive will require out-sized increases when budget deliberations begin later this year.
According to Conti’s calculations, when factoring out the $5,000 bonus, Davis will be in line for a 19% pay raise that would push his hourly wage from $26.45 he’ll receive starting July 1 to $31.48. Raises wouldn’t be quite as steep for McDermott — 9% – or Dickensen — 5% — though both reflect fierce competition for a shrinking pool of qualified road crew members.
The board’s approval of the retention incentives for road crew members comes on the heels of its decision to revive hiring bonuses as a recruitment tool for the town’s chronically shorthanded police department.
Based on the board’s action earlier this month, bonuses of up to $5,000 will be paid in increments to officers that join the department at the discretion of Chief James Pontbriand. Berlin used the bonus to lure Officer Levi Willey away from the police department in neighboring Northfield.
