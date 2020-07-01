MONTPELIER — River Rock School closed its doors Tuesday.
According to a news release issued by the school’s Co-director Allison Caldwell on Tuesday, after 16 years, the alternative school has shut down. Its website provides a thank you notice to the community.
No reason for the closing was given. School officials did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
“We’ve had a long run of providing an amazing, valuable and engaging educational experience for many students in central Vermont,” Caldwell wrote in the release. “We are proud to have been one of the local independent schools offering quality teaching, memory-making drama productions, kick-butt fundraising auctions, and the best darn falafel in town.”
She wrote, “It is with great sadness and much gratitude we share this news with the community, thanking all who have supported River Rock throughout the years with time, financial support, and an immense amount of love for all River Rockers.”
Caldwell said the school would be holding a weekend yard sale on July 11 (rain date July 12) at its facility on Barre Street.
