MONTPELIER — The City Council received a parting gift from a departing member Wednesday night, and it came in the form of a proposed solution to a problem that hasn’t yet resulted in homeless folks pitching tents willy-nilly on public property in Montpelier.
Dan Richardson’s recent decision to surrender his District 3 seat didn’t prevent Burlington’s new city attorney from taking a fresh stab at an “encampment response policy” that has fueled a sometimes-spirited summer-long debate in the Capital City.
Richardson reacted to the council’s week-old concern that the last draft of the policy made it difficult to fathom where someone without suitable shelter could spend the night outdoors. The city’s stump dump and the fringe of Green Mount Cemetery were essentially all that remained after the earlier proposal was edited to exclude all city parks in their entirety.
Richardson’s proposal, which was circulated earlier in the day, tapped into the council’s stated desire to create a criteria-based system for evaluating whether municipally owned property is suitable for camping in a pinch. It intentionally steers clear of identifying where camping would be prohibited and focuses instead on three factors — public health, public safety and environmental protection — city staff should consider if and when they come across an encampment on public property.
It’s a distinction with a difference because while all city parks were excluded under the earlier draft and significant portions of Hubbard and North Branch parks likely would be under the criteria proposed by Richardson, they wouldn’t be completely off limits or, depending on the campsite’s location, a priority for people the city employs.
“The real impact of this policy is that it would give the city staff clear guidance as to when they would prioritize the removal of a particular encampment if it was in fact determined to be a high-sensitivity area,” Richardson explained, stressing the city wasn’t endorsing camping on municipal property, but wasn’t prohibiting it based purely on geography.
Mayor Anne Watson’s initial reaction?
“This is great,” Watson told Richardson during his last meeting as a District 3 councilor. “Are you sure you have to resign?”
That sentiment was echoed by Councilor Conor Casey, who credited Richardson for restoring the original intent of a policy when it was first introduced several drafts ago.
“I think it’s practical, I think it’s compassionate, and it does what it’s meant to do: give staff very clear direction on how to handle this,” he said.
Casey went on to note that apocalyptic predictions Montpelier would be swamped by homeless residents as the motel voucher system that subsidized their shelter for more than a year was winding down did not seem to have materialized.
“We’ve been debating this (policy) for weeks, and I don’t think we’ve had major issues with … interventions or places being overrun with tents or anything,” he said.
Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer told councilors that was an accurate assessment.
“We have seen a few additional campers … but we haven’t had any issues, and we haven’t had to have more than one pretty routine intervention,” said Niedermayer, who drafted what turned into a continually evolving policy.
It might change again, because while Watson liked what Richardson came up with, and Casey said he would have no trouble adopting it, both agreed with their departing colleague that the Parks Commission, and perhaps the city’s Homelessness Task Force, should be given an opportunity to review and respond to the proposed changes.
Councilor Lauren Hierl suggested staff should have a chance to vet the changes that she agreed were in keeping with the council’s discussion last week.
Dan Dickerson, a member of the city’s elected Parks Commission, told councilors the policy drafted by Richardson was an improvement over earlier versions, but was potentially problematic and would need to be discussed by the commission with oversight authority over the city’s parks.
Dickerson pointed to a curfew in an approved ordinance that prohibits people from being in the city’s parks between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Though the commission could waive that dusk to dawn curfew, Dickerson said its members hadn’t yet.
“This (draft) policy, without the Parks Commission taking action, runs contrary to the authority we (commissioners) have,” he said, suggesting there were other aspects of the proposal he believed the commission needed time to discuss.
Councilors encouraged the commission to take that time, while Richardson expressed the hope the council he was leaving and the commission could get “on the same page” given the practical, political and legal realities.
While the Parks Commission has control over the parks, and according to local ordinance, the ability to waive the curfew, refusing to do so could create an enforcement problem because, Richardson noted, the council, not the commission has oversight authority over local police.
With Washington County States Attorney Rory Thibault signaling he won’t prosecute cases involving homeless residents caught violating local ordinances, Richardson said instructing to police to enforce the curfew to prevent homeless people from camping in the parks would be a waste of time.
“This is ultimately a staff policy, but we should be aligned,” Richardson said referring to the council and the commission.
The council, which tabled action on an earlier version of the policy last week and seemed satisfied with Richardson’s proposal Wednesday, isn’t expected to take any formal action until it meets Sept. 22. The Parks Commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Sept. 21.
Richardson’s freshly vacant seat will be filled by then. Councilors are expected to appoint his replacement during a special meeting next week. As of Thursday afternoon, two people — Berlin Street resident Gene Leon and Jennifer Morton who lives on Cedar Hill Lane — had filed petitions and letters of interest at the city manager’s office. At least two more people had expressed interest and were expected to file the necessary documents by today’s noon deadline.
