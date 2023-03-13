A “refined” version of the plan for the Vermont State University libraries does not appear to have won over many of its critics.
VTSU leadership announced last month a plan to close the libraries and empty them of books in favor of digital library services. It was met with fierce pushback from students, faculty and the community at large, including a vote of no-confidence in the leadership by the faculty assembly.
The “refined” plan, issued late last week, calls for leaving the buildings open but laying off staff and getting rid of most of the physical books. Remaining books would be available on an “honor system” basis, similar to that of neighborhood “little libraries.”
“I think it’s the same as their old plan,” said Preston Garcia, president of the Castleton University faculty assembly. “I don’t think there’s any change at all. It provides more detail, which they should have to begin with, but there’s no change. ... I think they’re trying to get positive headlines, that they’re making concessions, but I see zero concessions.”
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, who said he had numerous questions on the original plan, was similarly dissatisfied.
“It doesn’t work for me at all,” he said. “It doesn’t solve the problem. If still removes books from libraries.”
Collamore said he has not encountered anyone in the Legislature who thinks the move is a good idea.
“Absolutely not,” he said. “Without question, every senator, every representative I’ve talked to does not feel this is the way to go.”
Calls to the chancellor’s office were returned by Sarah Truckle, VTSU’s vice president of business operations, who said the refined plan had started to generate positive feedback.
“We’ve had a lot of people reach out to express they understood the difficult nature of the problem,” she said. “We know not everyone is happy with the refined plan, but we have had positive reactions from people of late.”
As Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College merge, the leadership has been tasked with cutting expenses of the Vermont State College system by $5 million a year. Truckle said the library change is projected to save $500,000, but that they did not have line-item breakdowns.
Truckle said she was also not positioned to answer how the chancellor’s office justified more than $1 million in administrative salaries when the system supposedly cannot afford libraries.
The plan calls for removing books that have not been accessed in the past few years, arguing that circulation data shows that almost 60% of books in the system have not been used since 2002. Garcia, however, said that the “honor system” plan is a recipe for whatever the institution keeps to vanish.
“They will not have circulation software, which means there will not be an ability to check out books,” he said. “We want to know what we have. That’s what a library needs.”
Truckle said the proposal is still a draft and that the process before final approval includes working with the faculty. Garcia said he was skeptical about what sort of faculty engagement would actually happen.
“It’s March, and they have a July 1 deadline,” he said.
