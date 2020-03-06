BARRE — Following a Thursday night hearing that literally devolved into a battle over a back door, the Development Review Board conditionally blessed the Salvation Army’s plans to invest $1.7 million in one of downtown Barre’s most historic buildings.
The Thursday night hearing drew a crowd — most of them supporters of the Salvation Army — and featured a spirited discussion about a project the board first discussed in January and planned to revisit last month before its Feb 6 meeting was snowed out.
The proposed renovation and restoration of the building that housed Barre’s Town Hall before the city splintered off from what is now Barre Town way back in 1895 was the only item on Thursday night’s agenda. That was probably a good thing, because it sparked a 90-minute back-and-forth that highlighted a rift between relatively new neighbors that focused largely — though not exclusively — on the building’s back door.
Local developer Thomas Lauzon owns the building that shares a wall with the one that was built in 1860 and has come to be known as the “Town Hall Block.” It’s the one that was the long-time home of John Ormsby’s appliance business and more recently housed a bridal shop that closed six years ago. Last year the Salvation Army purchased the vacant building from Ormsby for $290,000 — setting the stage for a homecoming of sorts since it occupied the second floor of the building from 1924 to 1982.
The Salvation Army now plans to occupy after a “top-to-bottom” renovation that was pitched to the board for a second time Thursday night is complete.
Board members were told by Montpelier architect Tom Bachman the renovation will involve gutting and renovating the buildings two main floors, replacing its mechanical systems, installing a “two-sided” elevators and three accessible restrooms. It will also involve replacing the roof, repairing the siding, changing out a bay window that was a relatively new addition, installing windows along an alleyway, and repainting the building.
“When we’re done, this is going to be a building everybody in Barre can be proud of,” Bachman said.
The ground floor will include a vestibule, a reception area, a teen center, offices, a commercial kitchen and a tastefully appointed dining area in one of the storefront windows. There will be a nursery, more offices, and a chapel with seating for 100 people on the second floor.
The walk-in basement — the one with the door at the rear of the building that opens into a parking area largely owned by Lauzon — would be exclusively used for storage and mechanical components. The door itself was the source of some controversy, with Lauzon suggesting that absent its removal it be replaced with a self-locking door equipped with an alarm and used exclusively as an emergency exit. Alternatively, he said, employees using three nearby dedicated parking spaces should be allowed to use it.
“If that entrance is accessible and unlocked, pedestrians are going to use it,” said Lauzon, who said the Salvation Army doesn’t have permission to use his right of way off Elm Street for vehicular access to the rear of the building and pedestrians would have to cross property owned by others to get to the rear entrance.
The only alternative, Lauzon said, was to use the narrow alley that runs between the Salvation Army’s building and the one that house’s project independence. He argued that wasn’t suitable for pedestrians and particularly dangerous in the winter when snow and ice routinely slide off a sloped roof and into the alley.
“The only legal pedestrian access to the rear of the building the applicant has proposed is through that alleyway,” Lauzon said urging the board not to restrict use of the door.
The request came during a discussion that saw one board member — Jeffrey Tuper-Giles — express concerns of his own about people congregating near the rear door.
“There’s just really no good place for people to be,” he said, suggesting those who use the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen had been told Lauzon didn’t want “poor people loitering in the back” of the building.
Lt. Chris West said that was news to him.
“That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” he said. “I don’t think that’s the case … I can’t speak for Mr. Lauzon.”
Things went downhill from there as Lauzon accused West of a failure to communicate and West said he arranged the one time the two did discuss the project. Both men offered competing claims about how much Lauzon owns along a concrete retaining wall the separates an upper parking lot behind neighboring buildings he owns and the lower lot where the Salvation Army now owns three spaces and the rest belong to Lauzon.
West claimed those who use the lower lot could not access a concrete stairway leading to the upper lot without crossing parking spaces owned by the Salvation Army.
“You’re wrong,” Lauzon said. “I own three feet off the wall. Did you listen to my testimony?”
Chairwoman Linda Shambo shutdown the exchange after West claimed Lauzon owned about 18 inches off the wall and later noted one of his tenants — the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen — routinely parks its catering van in one of the spaces designated for the Salvation Army building.
The van was there after Thursday night’s meeting and hadn’t moved late Friday morning.
Lauzon said he plows the spaces as part of an arrangement he had with Ormsby and questioned how the Salvation Army planned to handle snow storage.
The need for the rear door — its potential use as a pedestrian access and by delivery trucks — emerged as the primary concern.
Lauzon argued it was unsuitable and at odds with the city’s unified development ordinance and West said it was necessary from a safety perspective. He said using the door as an entrance for van loads of young children was important and it should be accessible to those who use designated parking spaces in the rear.
The Salvation Army’s engineer, Brian Lane-Karnes said safety concerns about the alleyway only underscored that point. Lane-Karnes said concerns about loitering — to the extent they exist — weren’t properly before the review board. That he could be a management issue for the Salvation Army and possibly the police, but it had nothing to do with a request to renovate the building.
Lane-Karnes also noted that Lauzon’s suggestion in an earlier submittal that because of the level of investment being proposed the building would have to be flood-proofed was mistaken. Though that would otherwise be the case, he explained Barre’s flood plain regulations specifically exempt historic buildings from meeting those requirements. Still, Lane-Karnes said the plans called for elevating the building’s mechanical systems above the base flood level.
With respect to the rear door, Lane-Karnes said the board should avoid placing restrictions on its use.
“It’s up to the Salvation Army how they manage the use of the door,” he said, noting the primary entrance would be on North Main Street.
At one point Shambo cut off testimony suggesting the board had heard enough.
“I think the board understands both sides with respect to the door,” she said. “I really do think we’ve gotten the picture.”
Following the public hearing the board met briefly in deliberative session and agreed to grant the requested permit with two conditions.
One requires the rear door remain locked at all times, but accessible with key from the outside by employees. It is not for general public use, members concluded. The other condition requires all deliveries made in a vehicle larger than a minivan to be made from North Main Street — not the rear of the building.
Attempts to reach West to determine whether those conditions were acceptable were unsuccessful Friday. It is possible the Salvation Army could appeal the permit.
