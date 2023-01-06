BARRE — Tuning out resistance from some neighbors, the Development Review Board has unanimously approved plans to convert one of the city’s old neighborhood schools into affordable housing.
The decision was reached during a closed-door deliberative session that followed a pair of Thursday night hearings. The first of those hearings involved Downstreet Housing and Community Development’s plans to transform the old Ward 5 School into housing for low- to moderate-income residents. The second focused on the Barre Elks Lodge’s request to create an outdoor patio along the Elm Street side of its building.
Board members tabled the latter proposal, which was short on specifics, but approved plans to convert the former school into a nine-unit apartment building some neighbors clearly weren’t wild about.
The opposition included a letter from Humbert Street residents Michael and Regina Giroux that was read into the record by Planning Director Janet Shatney and hearing-ending comments from Chris Laforest.
The Girouxs expressed a range of concerns — some that would be corrected by plans to renovate and restore a building that has been vacant for nearly a decade. However, they indicated creating nine units of new housing in the middle of a tight residential neighborhood would be “detrimental” and they believed the school was better suited for more “passive uses,” citing professional offices or an assisted living facility as two examples.
Laforest, who grew up across the street from the school and now owns a home in the neighborhood, was considerably more blunt.
“I don’t agree that low-income housing would be good in our neighborhood,” he said, during brief remarks that prompted push-back from board members Jeffrey Tuper-Giles and Michael Hellein.
Tuper-Giles said indulging in stereotypes with respect to “low-income folks” was neither helpful nor accurate.
“One bad person does not make a whole population,” he said.
Hellein went on to note the narrow issue before the board was whether to approve plans to convert the old school into an apartment building.
“We really can’t think about who is going to live some place when we consider what development is permitted there,” he said. “I’d like to not go down this road in the future if we can avoid it.”
Board members questions focused primarily on lighting and accessibility, and several signaled they were satisfied with the plan that had been presented before privately discussing it.
The board’s unanimous approval clears one of the few remaining hurdles for a project that was first floated two years ago as part of a broader plan that involves expensive upgrades to a pair of Downstreet-owned apartment buildings on Bromur Street.
Downstreet and fellow housing nonprofit, Evernorth Inc., have been cobbling together financing for the $6.9 million “scattered site project” ever since. The cost of the school conversion, dubbed Granite City Apartments, has been pegged at roughly $2.8 million.
The city recently secured a $500,000 community development block grant for the project that it has supported since its inception and city councilors have been asked to designate $250,000 of the $2.5 million in pandemic-related federal funding it received to advance the project.
The contribution from the city is viewed as the final piece of a financing puzzle that includes $1.8 million funding previously awarded by the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
Assuming the council approves the request, which is specifically for the school project, Nicola Anderson, director of real estate development for Downstreet, said Friday work on the former Ward 5 School and the Bromur Street Apartments should begin this summer. Barring delays, the former school, which is currently owned by the Barre Housing Authority, should be ready to welcome its first tenants early next year.
“We’re hoping for spring,” Anderson said.
Built in 1901, the Ward 5 building was part of the network of neighborhood schools that were all shuttered and sold after Barre City Elementary and Middle School opened in 1995.
The Barre Housing Authority bought the old school on Humbert Street from the city for $5,000 in 1997 and converted it into its headquarters. Those offices were abandoned in favor of more centrally located leased space on Washington Street in 2013 and the building has been used for storage, but essentially vacant ever since.
During that time, the building and grounds have fallen into disrepair and become what the Girouxs described in their letter as an attractive nuisance.
Downstreet is looking to change that — investing in the property, while being mindful of the building’s historic attributes and creating housing along the way.
Board members were told Thursday night, the internal design was driven in part by strings attached to historic preservation grants. It’s why, they were told, there will be no elevator, and the conversion will rely on the spacious staircases in the two-story school.
According to the plans approved by the board, there will be four apartments — two two-bedroom and two one-bedroom — on the main floor of the brick building and another two two-bedroom apartments on the second floor. In addition to storage, the heating system and other mechanical components, the basement will include a pair of studio apartments and one one-bedroom apartment.
Once constructed, all of those units will provide housing for low- to moderate-income families and residents.
