The Barre Development Review Board has unanimously approved plans to convert one of the city’s old Ward 5 school into affordable housing.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

BARRE — Tuning out resistance from some neighbors, the Development Review Board has unanimously approved plans to convert one of the city’s old neighborhood schools into affordable housing.

The decision was reached during a closed-door deliberative session that followed a pair of Thursday night hearings. The first of those hearings involved Downstreet Housing and Community Development’s plans to transform the old Ward 5 School into housing for low- to moderate-income residents. The second focused on the Barre Elks Lodge’s request to create an outdoor patio along the Elm Street side of its building.

