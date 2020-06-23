MONTPELIER — It wasn’t the sendoff they wanted to give him, but city officials thanked Police Chief Anthony Facos Tuesday for his 35 years of service.
Facos is retiring at the end of the month and will be replaced by Brian Peete. When he made the announcement in January, Facos said he was retiring because of the stress and demands of the job over time.
Facos grew up in Montpelier.
He started his career as an auxiliary trooper with the Vermont State Police in May 1985. In August of the same year, former Montpelier Police Chief Doug Hoyt hired Facos as a part-time police officer and he became a full-time officer in June 1987. Facos was appointed police chief in September 2007.
City Manager William Fraser said at Tuesday’s celebration the city would have liked to have given Facos a big sendoff, but that wasn’t possible due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re still plotting, right? Maybe some day, five years from now will give you a sendoff,” Fraser said, jokingly.
The city manager said he was approached by the American Legion in the winter, saying they annually award a police officer of the year in the state and they thought this year’s award should go to Facos. He said the Legion asked him to nominate Facos and he was proud to do so.
“Because I think he’s been the police officer of the year every year that I’ve been here and certainly since he’s been chief,” Fraser said.
He said the city has been fortunate to have Facos’ leadership, his dedication and his care for the city. The city manager noted the protests going on around the country in regards to how Black people are treated by police and the need for police reform.
“As we hear debates about police around the country and what people would like police departments to strive to be, I believe that’s what our police department is and has become,” he said, crediting Facos’ vision for the department.
Tom Scanlon, northern area commander at the American Legion, gave Facos a plaque honoring his service. Scanlon, who now lives in Middlebury, worked for 31 years at a police department in Connecticut.
“This profession is near and dear to my heart,” he said.
He said there were others in the running for the award from various agencies, but Facos winning was well-deserved.
Facos said it was an amazing honor and he was proud of the work of his officers at the department over the years. He said it was an honor to lead them and to come up through the ranks in Montpelier.
