BARRE TOWN — Local officials have recognized retiring paramedic Louis Messier for his 25 years of service to the town.
Messier was recognized at the Barre Town Select Board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
Board member Jack Mitchell read the resolution aloud.
Mitchell said Messier was hired as a part-time EMT-D, or emergency medical technician-defibrillation, in August 1997. He said Messier became a full-time EMT-D in October 1999. He then went on to become a paramedic in 2004. Mitchell said Messier was one of the first town EMTs to receive certification as a paramedic.
His last day as a full-time paramedic was Thursday, though his colleagues said he plans to stick around after retirement as a per-diem paramedic.
The resolution also noted Messier’s work prior to coming to town.
“Whereas, Louis Messier has served Central Vermont through emergency medicine for 36 years founding the Roxbury First Response Squad, working for the Northfield Ambulance Service, and volunteering with the Williamstown Ambulance Service,” Mitchell read.
He said Messier was awarded the Virginia Caffin EMT of the Year Award for Vermont’s District 6 in 2012. Mitchell said throughout his career, Messier has been a knowledgeable, skilled and compassionate provider.
Messier then received a standing ovation from those in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, including a sizable number of fellow town ambulance workers. His colleagues spoke about how much they learned from Messier through the years and how much they will miss him.
Mitchell, now speaking for himself, recalled a time years ago when he was on the town board and was also on the board of directors for the Barre Regional Ambulance Service. That was a separate entity, which Mitchell said was later taken over by the town because it was dealing with financial issues.
He said Messier was part of that transition and was one of the first town EMTs.
Mitchell also worked in the past as a deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. He recalled one night when he had “a pretty nasty transport” for a patient to the state hospital in Waterbury. Mitchell said he was pretty worked up after dropping the patient off and as he was leaving the hospital, he saw Messier outside by a town ambulance.
“It was like the world had been lifted off of me that night,” he said.
Mitchell said he appreciated Messier calming him down and that moment has stuck with him all these years later.
“It was just so good to see a familiar face,” he said, adding losing Messier to retirement feels like another hit where he is losing a buddy.
Board member Bob Nelson wasn’t in attendance for the meeting, but fellow board member Norma Malone read aloud a statement he submitted. Nelson congratulated Messier on a well-deserved retirement.
“You have served Vermonters with great skill and saved countless lives in the past 36 years. The residents of the Town of Barre and the communities Barre Town EMS serves have benefited greatly from your compassion and commitment to excellence,” Nelson wrote.
Malone said she echoes Nelson’s sentiments.
Fire Chief Chris Violette said he’s worked with Messier for a long time while at the fire department.
“If Louie was there, you knew that things were under control,” Violette said.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said Messier helped make the town’s ambulance service what it is today. Rogers said the service now operates out of two stations and offers paramedic service. He said Messier and a few others have been with the town since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“He deserves all the appreciation being extended. We wish you well and we hope to see you around,” he said.
Messier said he plans to stick around and thanked those in attendance for the recognition.
