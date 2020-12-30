NORTHFIELD — Short of decertification as a law enforcement officer, the public may never be told what the outcome is of the Criminal Justice Council’s review of the allegations levied against Northfield Police Chief John Helfant.
The town has sent Gov. Phil Scott a letter asking him to intervene after Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault told the Select Board he would not prosecute most cases involving Helfant because of the chief’s credibility issues.
In 2019, Thibault’s office dismissed two drug cases involving Helfant, who was working as an officer in Berlin when the arrests were made. In one of the cases, Helfant said in his affidavit he got consent to search a backpack where drugs were found. But the state’s attorney said the body camera footage didn’t show him getting that consent.
In the second case, Helfant said in the affidavit he had been given consent to search someone and drugs were found in their shoes. Thibault said body-cam footage from that stop appeared to show the defendant revoking that consent, but the shoes were searched anyway.
Helfant has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the cases and attributed the perceived consent issues to “a failure of the body cam technology and nothing more.”
Thibault asked the state attorney general’s office to investigate the cases. In November, Attorney General T.J. Donovan said while his office has declined to file criminal charges against Helfant, he has referred the matter to the Criminal Justice Council to determine whether what Helfant did was unprofessional and whether any sanction is needed. Donovan said there were “enough troubling aspects” that he felt the council should take a look and make its own decision about any possible sanctions.
William Sheets is interim executive director for the council. Sheets said Wednesday all reports about possible officer misconduct that might need to be addressed by the council come to his office. He said he has assigned a staff member at the Vermont Police Academy to review the Helfant matter.
“We are in the process of investigating that,” he said.
Speaking generally, Sheets said if, after review, it’s deemed necessary, a report will be taken up by the council. A hearing would be held in executive session, where a prosecutor assigned from Donovan’s office, or conflict counsel, would present evidence. Sheets said the officer in question can be present, have representation and can contest the evidence. He said the council would then vote on what action to take, ranging from a written warning to permanent revocation of certification as a law enforcement officer.
Act 56, a law that went into effect in 2018, shows some of what happens to officers found to have engaged in professional misconduct, but not much. Also, the law dropped the word “Training” from the council’s title because it also handles professional regulation matters. The law requires the council to keep a registry of complaints so that those hiring police officers in Vermont know the history of who they are hiring. But there isn’t much public information available.
The registry lists 25 instances since 2018 where an officer was accused of misconduct. Of those, four officers were fired, nine resigned, one was suspended and demoted, and two others were suspended.
Sheets said the law stipulates the council cannot take action on a first offense. Three of the 25 instances listed show a policy violation was substantiated, but no action was taken.
But the list does not include the name of the officer, the municipality for which they worked or what the allegation was.
The council does list all of the officers by name and town who have been decertified. There have been 14 such decertifications since 2013.
Rep. Rob LaClair, a Republican who represents Barre Town, was a co-sponsor of Act 56. LaClair said Wednesday the confidentiality involving these reports exists because there’s a balancing act that’s needed between an individual’s privacy regarding a personnel matter and someone working as a public servant, such as a police officer.
“Obviously, when we were having that discussion, it was in a bit of a different environment than we’re in today. I suspect that if we were having the same conversation now there would probably be other things that come into play here, as far as just how much transparency do you have and do you hold law enforcement to a whole different standard when you’re talking about personnel issues,” he said, referring to a national call for increased transparency in law enforcement after high-profile killings of Black people by police.
LaClair said the purpose of Act 56 was to shed some light on the issue and to make sure officers with questionable histories couldn’t jump around to other police departments without those departments knowing the officer’s history.
It’s unclear if the town will announce the council’s decision regarding Helfant. Neither Town Manager Jeff Schulz nor Select Board Chairman K. David Maxwell responded to that question Wednesday.
Maxwell did provide The Times Argus with a letter the board has sent to the governor asking him to intervene in Thibault’s decision to refuse most cases involving Helfant owing to the credibility concerns. Thibault has said he was ethically bound to disclose the issues with the two drug cases, as well as their dismissal to defense attorneys in future drug or traffic cases where Helfant might be involved.
The board members believe Thibault’s decision is personal. In the letter to the governor, the board wrote, “On several occasions, the State’s Attorney has made clear his disdain and personal dislike for Chief Helfant and stated that he and Chief Helfant have a very uncomfortable relationship. In addition, the State’s Attorney told a Select Board member (in a private conversation) that Chief Helfant is a ‘cowboy’ who thinks he knows the law better than attorneys and regularly attempts to correct attorneys on case law.”
Because Donovan’s office found no criminal conduct in the drug cases, and given Thibault’s and Helfant’s relationship, the board wanted the governor to speak to Thibault. Board members acknowledged Scott has no direct authority over the state’s attorney. Both positions they hold are elected.
Rebecca Kelley, representative for the governor, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Helfant declined to comment on the letter.
Thibault wrote in a Wednesday email, “I welcome conversation with the Northfield select board, but more importantly the residents of Northfield on this issue. In response to a letter sent by the select board, I provided a detailed explanation that laid out the standards and rationale for reaching my decision. I hope doing so addressed a number of their concerns, as this is a complicated matter of law. My ultimate goal is integrity in the judicial process, and that sometimes requires making difficult or unpopular decisions.”
The state’s attorney has said he is not trying to get Helfant fired, and has not made any demands or recommendations about Helfant’s position because that is a town matter — not one for his office.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
