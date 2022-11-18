RUTLAND — Local health officials are urging people to get flu shots after the hospital found itself almost at capacity this week.
Rutland Regional Medical Center announced Friday it had enacted part of its emergency surge planning in response to a jump in patients coming in with respiratory illness put the hospital nearly at its capacity.
The move did not involve any restrictions on access to the hospital, officials said.
"Everything that has been happening this week is, I'd say, behind the scenes," said Dr. Alison Davis, the medical director of the emergency department. "What we are asking from the community is their cooperation in preserving our capacity."
Information on the statewide outlook was not immediately available from the Vermont Department of Health on Friday afternoon, but an email from Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems President Michael Del Trecco said no other hospitals were implementing emergency plans at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.