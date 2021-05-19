BARRE — The Barre Unified School Board will be asked to cut more than $425,000 in spending and use an additional $100,000 in cash reserves as revenue in hopes of finally persuading voters to approve its twice-defeated budget next month.
The board’s four-member finance committee set the stage for tonight’s special meeting by unanimously agreeing Tuesday to recommend an administrative proposal that was crafted after voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively rejected a re-tooled budget for the pre-K-12 district by 12 votes last week.
Responding to their second straight budget defeat, the committee reluctantly embraced a plan they were told would bring the budget’s bottom line back below $50 million, limit the proposed spending increase to just under 3%, and favorably affect tax rate projections for Barre and Barre Town.
Business Manager Lisa Perreault acknowledged some of the proposed cuts were “more painful than others,” but expressed administrators’ shared belief that, while not optimal, they are tolerable.
“We feel confident we can have a strong year ... and still support our students and our staff,” she said.
The budget’s bottom line has been a moving target. It dropped from $50.5 million to $50.4 million following its Town Meeting Day defeat, and would be reduced to $49.95 million if the board approves the committee’s recommendation tonight.
According to Perreault, the re-revised budget reflects a spending increase of about $1.3 million, or 2.9% and would boost spending per equalized pupil to $15,334, an increase of 1.95%. All of those numbers are lower than either of the earlier proposals and Perreault said should wipe out a previously projected increase in Barre’s education tax rate, while expanding the reappraisal-related rate reduction forecast for Barre Town. Based on the new numbers, Barre Town’s homestead tax rate would drop by 29 cents — most of it attributable to a sharp spike in property values in a community that is just wrapping up its first reappraisal in 15 years.
The committee previously discussed some of the cuts it now plans to recommend, though many including the proposed elimination of the school resource officer’s position at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, were new.
Though the district has enjoyed a long and productive relationship with Cpl. Jason Fleury, committee members were told Fleury is out on medical leave, is “unlikely” to be able to return when the school year starts in September and administrators were exploring “creative ways” to fill that void.
“We’re not necessarily happy about it,” Principal Chris Hennessey said.
Past attempts to eliminate the school resource officer’s position have provoked blow back in Barre and Police Chief Tim Bombardier said Wednesday he believed eliminating the position was “premature,” while acknowledging Fleury is out on medical leave.
The cuts recommended by the committee would reduce funding for the school resource officer by $30,000 — from $80,000 to $50,000 — though Superintendent David Wells said Wednesday the proposal is to eliminate the position and use the $50,000 that remains to cover staffing costs associated with the social work functions of the resource officer’s position.
The other newly potential cuts include a proposal to eliminate three vacant special education para-educator positions the district has struggled to fill — an estimated savings of $110,000 — and one of five “permanent substitute teachers” at Spaulding High School. The latter position is currently vacant, attempts to fill it have been unsuccessful and the projected savings is $31,000.
Another $50,000 in new reductions involve what Perreault described as right-sized estimates. Based on a lower than expected trend in utilization, she said she could safely recommend reducing an earlier estimate for health insurance by $40,000 and the merged district will save an estimated $10,000 on the cost of its annual audit.
Pay for assistant coaches at the high school would be eliminated for a savings of $18,500, and the list of new cuts includes $10,000 in security-related expenses at Spaulding High School and Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and $5,000 in plowing for the new facility for special needs students now under construction on Allen Street.
The committee had discussed some of the proposed cuts — roughly $120,000 of them — before. However, this time members agreed to recommend the board eliminate a clerical position responsible for making copies for use by elementary school teachers — a savings of roughly $57,000 — and a part-time information technology position that was budgeted for $40,000. They are also recommending cutting $20,000 in funding for field trips and $4,000 in contracted services for the business department.
Meanwhile, the committee agreed to further tap the tax stabilization fund to help blunt the tax impact of the proposed budget. The budget that was defeated, 1,471-1,581, on Town Meeting Day included $200,000 in revenue from the stabilization fund. That figure was boosted to $500,000 in the budget that failed, 1,407-1,395, last week, and would tick up to $600,000 if the board accepts the committee’s recommendation tonight.
The audited balance in the stabilization fund now stands at $644,000, but Perreault told committee members with six weeks left in the fiscal year, the district is on track to post a $1.4 million operating surplus. That money, she said, could be used to replenish the tax stabilization fund and bolster the district’s $350,000 capital fund.
Though the committee had hoped to avoid additional cuts, members agreed they were probably necessary and could satisfy those who have complained a budget increase above 3% is excessive.
“Hopefully this does the trick,” School Director Gina Akley said, stressing the importance of the looming re-vote.
“We already can see in these budget cuts how students are being impacted,” she said. “I really hope we don’t have to go any further.”
The board is expected to decide tonight whether the committee went too far, far enough, or to simply adopt its latest recommendation and warn the re-vote that it has tentatively agreed should be held on Wednesday, June 9.
One of only three school budgets in Vermont to be rejected on Town Meeting Day, Barre’s is now the only district without a voter-approved budget.
Voters in Georgia approved a reduced version of their failed school budget on the second try late last month and shortly after the finance committee adjourned in Barre on Tuesday the polls closed in Wolcott where voters approved a twice-defeated school budget on the third try. The vote was 168-84.
