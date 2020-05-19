EAST CALAIS – A group of residents have agreed to buy the General Store on Route 14 in the hopes of opening the store back up in the future.
The East Calais Community Trust announced Saturday it has exercised its option to purchase the building that had housed the store. The building is currently owned by Edward Walbridge. The trust, made up of Calais residents, is now in the process of completing a purchase and sales agreement with Walbridge and a closure on the purchase is expected in 45 days.
Jan Ohlsson is a member of the trust. Ohlsson said those in the village now have to go to Montpelier or Barre to shop for essential goods. They can also go to the Maple Corner Store, but that’s on the other side of town and those in the village don’t have their own local store. The East Calais store had also served Woodbury.
Ohlsson said not having a local store is an issue, especially during a pandemic when people don’t want to travel far. She said if the store had remained open, it could have offered delivery of groceries or curbside pickup like other stores in the area have done in response to the virus that causes COVID-19.
Lesley Lapan ran the store for 12 years before financial difficulties forced her to close at Christmas.
Denise Wheeler also is a member of the trust and serves as chairwoman of the Select Board.
“It’s about the community,” Wheeler said. “(The store has) been sorely missed, especially during the COVID situation. It brings a sense of community to have a local general store. A place where people can get together for a cup of coffee or things like that,”
She said with residents stuck at home because of the virus, they have told her it would have been nice to be able to go to the store and pick up meals.
The trust has raised about $100,000 since January and Wheeler said they are looking to raise about another $50,000 over the next 30 days to met the cost of the purchase. The group is hoping to raise all the funds through donations in an effort to avoid financing. The trust has nonprofit status with the state, but it is still working on getting federal nonprofit status, a process that has slowed down because of the pandemic, so the Preservation Trust of Vermont is acting as ECCT’s financial sponsor and has an account set up for the East Calais store. Those looking to donate can write a check to The Preservation Trust of Vermont with a notation to credit the East Calais Community Trust.
Checks can be mailed to East Calais Community Trust, P.O. Box 14, East Calais, VT 05650. Donations can also be made at the Preservation Trust of Vermont’s website at ptvermont.org
But those looking to donate would again have to select “Special Donation” and cite the East Calais Community Trust as a comment on the donation.
Wheeler said fundraising typically involves talking to people face-to-face and telling them about the cause that needs funding. That’s a challenge during a pandemic.
“We’ve been learning new strategies. PTV has been helping us. You know, you have to do phone calls, you have to do Zoom calls. … It’s definitely changed the face of fundraising. Not only for us, but anyone else who is doing any kind of fundraising,” she said.
The trust is also working on grants and other funding to make renovations to the store. It’s unclear when the store would open back up because those renovations would have to be completed first. The group is also looking for someone to manage and run the store.
Wheeler said the hope is to stock the store with local products, as well as the essentials, to help draw people in post-pandemic.
“It would be great, when things get back to normal, if we could have a place for people to grab a coffee and a sandwich and sit and chat,” she said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
