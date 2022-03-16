MONTPELIER — Poised to purchase 138 mostly undeveloped acres for $3 million, city officials welcomed a winter-ending flurry of ideas about what could be done with the property that was the long-time home of the local Elks Club and its nine-hole golf course.
During a virtual forum that attracted a crowd — 155 people were logged on at one point — moderator Paul Costello kicked off Tuesday night’s two-hour brainstorming session by offering advice to those in attendance.
“Take time to think forward,” Costello advised, describing the forum as “a meaningful start to a deep public process” that would help define what he viewed as a “historic opportunity for Montpelier.”
Mayor Anne Watson echoed that assessment, suggesting she and the City Council are all ears in the wake of a successful $2 million bond vote that will finance most, but not all, of the proposed purchase.
“Share your thoughts,” she encouraged, stressing: “We are at the very beginning of what could possibly happen with this site.”
Not the “very beginning.”
In the months leading up to voters’ approval of a bond issue that passed, 1,205-1,021, on Town Meeting Day, councilors frequently pitched the property as a place where new housing could be developed and recreation opportunities — both indoor and outdoor — were seemingly endless.
It wasn’t an accident both “housing” and “recreation,” along with the property’s “open space” potential were three broad ideas residents were asked to react to during an otherwise freewheeling discussion.
“There’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answers,” Costello said.
There were plenty of questions. Some focused on the property itself and underscored the need for a site assessment that is planned to determine its development potential. Others centered on the still ill-defined relationship between the city and a nonprofit — The Hub — that has been exploring the possibility of developing an indoor recreation and social center on the property for 18 months and encouraged the city to consider purchasing it from owner Steve Ribolini last summer.
That suggestion paved the way for the bond vote, the city’s looming acquisition of the freshly assessed property and what City Manager Bill Fraser described as a “to be determined” relationship between the city, which would own the property and The Hub, which wants to use a sliver of it.
Though some worried they were flying blind without a detailed site analysis, a tour of the property, or even a map, they were told it wasn’t too early to start thinking about what they would like to see painted on a mostly blank 138-acre canvas.
Rob Goodwin, chair of the Development Review Board, was among those who encouraged residents not to let questions that can’t yet be answered get in the way of good ideas.
“Now is the time where you can really have an impact as to what gets done with this property,” he said, adding: “Now is the time when you’re ideas can become reality.”
Whether they were talking about housing or recreation, two common themes — affordability and diversity — emerged.
Several residents said the property presented the city with a unique chance to address a shortage of affordable housing, and suggested a mix of single-family homes, multi-family dwellings and perhaps even some senior housing could be co-located on the property.
Concerned by some of the numbers she’s heard floated, Vicki Lane was among those who stressed the importance of affordability and her worry that might mean something different in Montpelier.
“If we’re going to have affordable housing, let’s have real affordable housing,” she said.
Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, said it would be nice if at least some of the proposed housing — at least 25% — could be specifically targeted for those looking to break the cycle of homelessness.
“The resources are there to make that happen,” he said.
Zack Watson, executive director of Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity, suggested the plan for the project should include opportunities for “affordable home ownership,” while residents Sean Sheehan and John Snell suggested a rich mix of housing options — including rental opportunities should be part of the plan.
“This is a great opportunity to do multi-family housing,” Sheehan said.
Snell agreed, expressing his hope that housing be developed in keeping with the city’s “net zero” initiative.
While Snell was interested in limiting the city’s carbon footprint, others wondered about the logistics of developing housing far from schools, the need for public transportation, potential impacts on a nearby bike path and the possibility another access to the property may need to be developed to avoid congestion on Route 2 at the base of Country Club Road.
When talk turned to recreation there was no shortage of ideas and while Darien McElwain didn’t echo Lucinda McCloud’s call for an indoor pool, she echoed herself for emphasis.
“Tennis, tennis, tennis,” McElwain said, during a conversation that was prefaced with a brief explanation of what The Hub has in mind and a broad range of ideas the city could pursue.
Nat Winthrop, vice president of The Hub, said the nonprofit group, which plans to make a significant investment in a new facility said members envisioned “a complementary cluster of recreational programs” on property that lends itself well to everything from disc golf and mountain biking to racquet sports and rock climbing.
“We plan to be a vibrant focal point for community life in all its varieties,” he said, citing plans for a family-friendly social component to an evolving project that would serve residents of Montpelier and beyond.
Though McElwain’s call for tennis is part of the current plan, an indoor pool hasn’t seriously been considered and McCloud was told would be a long-term project at best.
Residents seemed to like the diverse mix of recreational and social programs that are under consideration, but stressed the importance of affordability and accessibility.
While 138 acres is a lot of land some suggested its “carrying capacity” is unknown, its natural resources — including wildlife habitat — hadn’t been factored into the equation.
Didi Brush said that should be a consideration.
“The more uses we add … the fewer natural resources and wildlife will survive,” she said.
Residents were told striking that balance will be a down the road consideration — one that will necessitate professional planning and likely play out over a period of several years.
Nancy Bruce said getting it right was important for her vision for the property.
“I hope our future generations are grateful for what we did with this resource,” she said, as what residents were told was a first step in a planning process was nearing an end.
What happens next from a process perspective will be the subject of an April 13 presentation to the City Council.
Residents did learn that an independent appraisal of the property pegged its value at $2.93 million and the city’s current and former assessors had vetted and agreed with that number.
The city has offered to buy the property for $3 million, using $2 million in bond proceeds and $1 million from a recreation reserve fund.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
