MONTPELIER — Nearly two hours into a forum soliciting input related to what should become of the Country Club Road property the city acquired last year, Jessica Oparowski made the first serious pitch for a use: housing.
It’s not that those in council chambers at City Hall, or the forum’s nearly 70 online participants didn’t support some level of housing on the mostly undeveloped 133 acres the city bought for $3 million last year. Many, if not most, did.
However, there were some housing skeptics and several with questions. Many of them were traffic-related and because the process is in its early stages, answers were sparse as the master planning process for the property unfolds.
Oparowski, who serves on the city’s housing committee, heard the skeptics. She heard the questions, and she heard the answers the consulting team — led by Stephanie Clarke of White + Burke Real Estate Advisors — was able to provide. Right before Oparowski spoke, she heard Laury Saligman, a volunteer coach for a local ski club that hosted an event that that attracted more than 100 young skiers to the property last Saturday — even as Burke and her team were holding the first of three winter forums there.
“It is an incredible resource,” Saligman said of the property — much of it a nine-hole golf course that was operated for many years by the local Elks Club.
Saligman said she felt compelled to make a plug for incorporating cross-country skiing into plans for the property.
“I understand that you haven’t gotten to that level of detail, but I wanted to speak up for it,” she said.
Oparowski used Saligman’s comment as a segue to her own area of interest.
“We want skiing, we want youth rec(reation) we want all those things, but it all comes down to housing,” Oparowski said. “We want our community to be youthful so we can have ski programs, but we shouldn’t be eliminating the potential for housing.”
Some residents had questioned the need for housing given other projects that are in the pipeline, or soon could be. Others expressed concern about the property’s lone entrance on Route 2 and apprehension about developing an alternative means of egress. While outdoor recreation was mentioned by many, those who brought it up didn’t suggest it would preclude some residential development of the property.
However, Oparowski said she was troubled by the dialogue and concerned an aging community that is considered unaffordable for many young families would miss a golden opportunity.
“We need the housing,” she said. “We have to check our privilege sometimes and be more open to inviting everybody in all kinds of areas.”
Malcom FitzPatrick didn’t dispute the need for more housing in Montpelier, but the self-described “engineer and urban environmental planner,” challenged the wisdom of building it on a property he believed would be problematic to permit and extremely difficult to develop.
“Save your money, Montpelier, and invest in sites that can produce a lot of housing,” he said. “It’s available. It’s out there.”
FitzPatrick pointed to privately owned land west of Terrace Street, while others cited proposals to develop housing on Isabelle Circle, Northfield Street, and possibly on the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus.
While FitzPatrick said the Country Club Road property was best suited for recreation and Oparowski indicated housing should be the priority, Nat Winthrop said he believed most people favored a mix of the two. And while his request to conduct an informal straw poll to test the theory was shut down, residents, like Phil Dodd, were among those who believed residential and recreational uses could coexist on the property.
“I think there’s a way to do both,” he said.
What “both” looks like could be the subject of some debate because while there appeared to be broad support for outdoor recreation on the property, some questioned whether it was the right location to construct a new recreation center.
David Kidney was one of them.
Much like Dodd, Kidney said he supported a mix of housing and recreation on the property, but said he didn’t believe the property on the outskirts of the Capital City was the place to invest in a new recreation facility.
Kidney said such a complex should be constructed closer to town and wouldn’t object to moving some of the fields at the recreation area near the municipal swimming pool to the Country Club Road property and developing a new recreation center in their place.
Cindy McCloud and Jessa Barnard agreed.
McCloud said recreation fields and trails were well-suited for the Country Club Road property, but believed a new recreation center should be more centrally located.
“I strongly support a new rec(reation) building, I just don’t favor it in that (Country Club Road) location,” Barnard agreed.
Two of the three test sketches presented for consideration at the forum contemplated the construction of more than 60,000 square feet of new recreational and community space in addition the existing building that was the longtime home of the local Elks Lodge. That theoretical complex drove up the cost of both scenarios — one that essentially contemplates using the property entirely for recreational purposes and the other that envisions a mix of residential and recreational uses on the property.
As a result, Clarke said pursuing an all-housing option would be the least costly and generate the most tax revenue. That assertion included the costs of constructing roads across the property, but not subsurface utilities or improvements that might be needed to the Route 2 intersection. It also assumed a heavy investment in a recreational facility on the site.
None of the alternatives factored in grant funding that might be obtained and Clarke floated the possibility that tax increment financing might be a way to pay for infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate housing development on the site.
The third in the series of forums — an all-virtual session — is set for noon next Thursday. An online survey that can be found at bit.ly/survey020423 is another avenue for people to weigh in.
Clarke said data from the three forums and the survey will be compiled and presented to city councilors late next month.
