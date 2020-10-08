PLAINFIELD — Nearly 70% of those who responded to a survey about the troubled intersection at Route 2 and Main Street say they want the intersection completely overhauled.
The fix means the bridge that connects the lower village with Route 2 would be shut down for months. The Select Board is expected to make a decision on what to do with the intersection at a special meeting Friday.
The issues with the spot, where Main Street dips down into the village at a bend in Route 2 marked by a single blinking yellow light, stem from poor sight lines, and the slope down onto Main Street can be especially hazardous in winter due to ice and snow. The intersection also sits in Plainfield’s village, which is a designated historic district.
The Agency of Transportation has put forward two potential fixes for the intersection that the town can choose from. The first, called the “Minor Improvement Project,” would see a limited reconstruction of the center island at the intersection, including altering a guardrail on the island that residents say makes sight lines worse.
The “Major Improvement Project” would remove the island entirely and a T-intersection would be installed with traffic lights. Because there is little room to work in that area, the state has told the town the bridge would need to be shut down for about three months if the major project is chosen. Businesses owners in the lower village, as well as the fire chief, have opposed shutting down the bridge for safety and access reasons. The town’s fire department is located in the lower village.
To get a better sense of what residents want to do with the intersection, the board has held multiple public forums looking for feedback. It has also put out a survey asking residents to weigh in.
The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission has been assisting the town with the project. Clare Rock, senior planner at the commission, attended the board’s special meeting Wednesday to talk about the results of the public meetings and the survey ahead of Friday’s meeting.
Rock said the majority of those that attended the meetings supported the major fix. The same is true for those that completed the survey.
Rock said 220 people completed the survey online. Board chairwoman Sasha Thayer said two people gave her hard copies of their answers to the survey. Those two were not counted in Rock’s results.
During the state primary in August, Plainfield had a little over 1,000 registered voters. Board member Tammy Farnham said the response to the survey was “pretty awesome.”
“You figure we got over 20% (participation) which is pretty huge on a survey,” she said.
Residents were asked which intersection fix would be best for the town, taking into account the challenges the project faces, and 68% chose the major fix. Another 27% picked the minor fix and nearly 5% picked do nothing to the intersection.
When asked what the most significant issues were with the intersection currently, the vast majority of respondents, a little over 78%, picked poor sight distances, followed by steep grade, lack of pedestrian crossing and high traffic volumes and speeds.
Over 70% of respondents also supported night construction to help reduce the amount of time the bridge is closed.
Another issue with the project is that the town’s water and sewer lines run along the stretch of road the state would be digging up for the major fix. Local officials have said the town would need to move the lines at the expense of the users of the lines with the cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Over 71% of respondents to the survey said the entire town should foot the bill for the lines, not just the water and sewer system users.
About 75% of those that responded to the survey said they were residents of the town and about 67% of the respondents said they owned property in Plainfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.