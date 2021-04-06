PLAINFIELD — Residents have voted down two articles that would have done away with in-person town meeting.
The town usually holds its annual meeting in person at Town Hall on Town Meeting Day. This year’s vote took place by Australian ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The vote was scheduled for April 6 instead of the first Tuesday in March to help accommodate Twinfield Union School’s budget process, which school officials said was delayed as a result of the pandemic.
The Select Board decided to add two articles to this year’s warning that asked if the town should decide the budget and any special questions by Australian ballot. The articles were added after resident Gary Graves asked for them and pointed out the town has a little more than 1,000 residents on its voter checklist, but only about 100 residents attend the in-person meeting. The town’s budget is typically decided on, and sometimes altered, at that meeting.
The board received significant pushback from residents who said the questions should not have been put up for a vote without a townwide discussion first.
The article asking if the budget should be decided by Australian ballot was voted down 102-232. The article about special questions was voted down 99-236.
The question is now moot, but residents had wondered whether the articles were binding or even legal. State law dictates a municipality cannot vote via Australian ballot to move to using such a ballot. But legislation passed in response to the pandemic might have suspended that restriction.
In response to the public pushback, board member Tammy Farnham announced last month she would not be seeking reelection. Farnham said she didn’t have the “time, energy or knowledge” the board needs right now with multiple large projects underway, including a fix for the Route 2 intersection and the installation of a pedestrian bridge at that intersection.
Her name was already on the ballot because she had been running unopposed and ballots had already been sent out and returned when Farnham made her announcement.
She received 224 votes Tuesday.
Farnham did not respond to a Tuesday email, but if she does not accept her new 3-year term, the board’s remaining two members are expected to pick her replacement in accordance with the town’s charter. That replacement would serve for 1 year and residents will vote on who will serve the remaining 2 years on Town Meeting Day. Residents have been collecting signatures for a petition asking the board to hold a special election this year for Farnham’s seat.
The town’s budget of $1,041,789 passed by a vote of 319-13. The wastewater budget of $318,323 also passed by a vote of 265-50.
Town Clerk Linda Wells said 409 absentee ballots were requested and 309 of them were filled out and returned. Wells said 32 residents voted in person Tuesday.
