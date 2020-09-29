MONTPELIER – State officials urge residents to stay vigilant in combating the coronavirus pandemic with the state seeing increasing cases nearby.
At his regular news conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said the state continues to do well in keeping cases down and Vermont has not seen a jump in cases that were expected at this time earlier in the year. The governor said that’s not the case elsewhere in the country, where some states continue to struggle. He said cases are on the rise regionally as well.
“I really need Vermonters to know how important it is to not become complacent. Vermonters have done an incredible job since March, following the guidance and protecting each other. But with the positive trends we’ve had for months, I know it can be easy to let your guard down and get out more, see more friends, go to more gatherings, interact with more and with different groups. Sit a little closer, stay a little longer and pull that mask down more often,” Scott said.
The governor said those in the state are a “victim of our own success,” but the safety measures he put in place are there for a reason and are working. He said all the hard work residents have done to get the state into this spot could be undone. The governor cited other states, such as Hawaii and Montana, that were in similar shape as Vermont, but then saw their cases significantly increase.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, has been analyzing the data that has informed the governor’s decisions to ease restrictions put in place in March. Pieciak noted Monday night the world passed one million deaths from the virus that causes COVID-19. Of those, over 200,000 deaths took place in the U.S. Vermont has had 58 deaths, with no new deaths reported in weeks.
The commissioner said the latest modeling shows cases are expected to rise in the U.S. as the weather gets colder. Some nearby areas are already having issues.
Pieciak said Quebec, like much of the rest of Canada, had been doing well, but during the past three weeks it has seen a dramatic increase in cases. He said cases there are approaching levels seen at the height of the pandemic in March and April.
“It’s something we’re keeping an eye on. They’re starting to implement measures to slow the growth, telling people to stop socializing, to stay at home. … So again, just right north of us, touching Vermont, you can see that cases rise quickly, particularly as things start to open up,” he said.
The commissioner also highlighted an outbreak from Maine. He said there was a wedding in Millinocket, Maine, on Aug. 7 with 62 people in attendance. The state limit on gatherings at the time was 50 people. Few people wore masks, and after the indoor event 18 people initially tested positive for the virus. Pieciak said at least 180 cases and eight deaths have now been attributed to that wedding. None of those who died attended the wedding.
“So that, in and of itself, is a good example of how this virus can spread and impact people well beyond your immediate family members, immediate community,” he said.
