BARRE TOWN — Residents aren't happy with the logging that's taken place at the town forest.
At the Select Board's regular meeting April 6, resident Melissa Danilowicz told the board she thought the logging that took place last winter was more of a clear-cut than selective cutting.
“Huge rocks were pulled out and dragged around. Vernal pools were left in direct sunlight. And the trails have disappeared in areas and become dangerous in other areas,” she said.
Resident Marc Bernier said trees had been removed that weren't marked even though he was told by the town only marked trees would be cut.
Bernier and Danilowicz said some parts of the town forest look like “a bomb went off.”
The town forest wasn't on the agenda for the April 6 meeting so board members said they would gather information and talk about it at a future meeting. That discussion took place at Tuesday's meeting with Jeff Smith, the forester the town has hired to oversee the logging.
In his notes to the board, Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town has a forest management plan for the town forest, which includes logging. Rogers said the Vermont Land Trust's certified forester has signed off on what was done and is happy with the work.
Smith said he was at the town forest weekly, sometimes twice a week, supervising the work. He said he was also pleased with the work that was done.
Smith sent the town an email addressing some of the concerns residents raised ahead of Tuesday's meeting. He said there was no clear cutting except for a half-acre patch. This was done because most of the trees in the forest are the same age so the foresters wanted to add some age diversity.
Smith said some unmarked trees were cut because the logging equipment needed space to get to where it needed to go.
“If I had to mark every single tree that I thought the loggers might have to cut to get their equipment in, then I'd almost have every tree marked in the whole forest and it would be kind of counterproductive,” he said.
He said the two vernal pools recognized by the land trust have been protected with buffers and all of the recreational trails he's seen have been cleaned and are usable.
Smith said he'd be happy to walk around the site with residents and talk about their concerns because this was a difficult issue to discuss over a virtual meeting.
Smith's explanations didn't appear to sway residents who continued to bemoan the number of trees cut and the current look of the forest.
Resident Maureen Hastings said her property touches a part of the town forest that is scheduled to be logged next winter. Hastings said she's a “heavy user” of the town forest.
“The first time I came across (the clear cut) late last year, I literally sobbed. It was so drastic between where they had come through with their vehicles and where they had not. It was devastating,” she said.
Hastings said she stayed away from the forest this winter because she couldn't stand to see what had been done.
She said she had been looking forward to having family over and showing off the forest.
“I would be embarrassed to show off parts of the forest now,” she said.
Hastings said she understands the forest will look much better in 30 or 40 years because of what was done, but that's a “thin sauce” for what she's dealing with now.
No action was taken, but town officials do plan on walking through the forest with residents and Smith in the future.
