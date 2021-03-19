PLAINFIELD — Residents have let the Select Board know they are not happy with an article to be voted on April 6 that, if passed, would do away with in-person town meetings.
The town usually holds its annual meeting in person at Town Hall on Town Meeting Day. The budget has been traditionally decided on, and sometimes altered, during that meeting. This year’s vote will take place via Australian ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The vote is scheduled for April 6 this year instead of the first Tuesday in March to help accommodate Twinfield Union School’s budget process, which school officials said was delayed as result of the pandemic.
In preparing for the April vote last month, Select Board Chairwoman Sasha Thayer said resident Gary Graves pointed out the town has a little more than 1,000 residents on its voter checklist, but only about 100 residents attend the in-person meeting.
The three-person board decided to add an article to the meeting warning asking if the town should decide business via Australian ballot going forward instead of on the floor.
It’s unclear whether the article is legal or not.
A Vermont statute regarding elections states, “A municipality shall not use the Australian ballot system at the same election at which its voters decide that the system shall be used.”
In response to the pandemic, the state Legislature passed Act 162, which allowed towns to conduct their annual votes via Australian ballot instead of in person this year.
William Senning, director of the election division at the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office, has said an argument could be made either way about the article’s legality because the legislation didn’t specifically address this.
The Select Board held an informational meeting via Zoom on Thursday night to talk about the articles on the warning. There were about a dozen people in attendance. No one from the public spoke in support of the article.
Resident Paula Emery said it didn’t seem right to put the question up about how the town conducts business without any real public debate. She said if residents knew the town was talking about making such a move, more of them would attend a meeting about it.
Board member Jim Volz said those who say the article is illegal may be right.
“I haven’t looked into this to form an opinion about the legality,” Volz said.
He said some residents are calling on others to vote the article down.
“But I would say if it’s illegal, you don’t have to worry about it. And it would be really nice to know how people really feel about this, that’s all. We can treat it as an advisory vote,” he said.
Volz said instead of voting the article down, he wanted residents to express their true opinion about moving to Australian ballot.
Volz said those that show up and participate in town meeting obviously want to keep it going. He said those that don’t attend are left out of the discussion and what decisions are made, and it’s important to hear from them.
Board Chairwoman Sasha Thayer said the board has the ability to add articles to the warning. Thayer said Graves’ viewpoint was the current in-person meeting isn’t democratic so board members decided they wanted to see what residents thought.
When talking about the circumstances leading to an Australian ballot vote this year, Thayer said she hopes there is an in-person town meeting next year. Residents pointed out if the article passes, there won’t be.
Resident Alice Merrill said she was happy the board respected Grave’s voice, but instead of listening to only one person and moving forward with an article, she would have preferred the board wait until a petition could be circulated to get a better sense of who supported such a move.
Thayer said such a petition isn’t advised this year because of the pandemic. She said it wasn’t about the issue being raised by one person, but getting residents to weigh in on the question itself. She said some residents have expressed they don’t come to the in-person meeting because they feel intimidated and worry others will give them a hard time. Also, residents have reported not being able to attend prior meetings for other reasons such as having to work when the meeting takes place or having to care for a child.
Merrill said Thayer’s argument against petitions “didn’t hold water” for her specifically because petitions couldn’t be circulated this year, so the question should have waited.
“It’s bad judgment, I think,” she said.
Resident Charlie Cogbill initially brought up the legality of the article at a board meeting earlier this month. Cogbill said Thursday the town discussed moving to Australian ballot in 2003. Cogbill said the article was added after a petition was submitted and was voted down after a “lively” debate.
Cogbill pointed out at the same meeting last month where the Australian ballot question was added to the warning, the board decided not to add a question asking if retail marijuana should be allowed in town. Board members said now was not the right time for such a question and more information needed to be gathered first.
“The Select Board has been arbitrary and capricious over how they put things on the ballot,” he said.
Cogbill said, as a voter, he’s not comfortable casting a vote on an article that may or may not be legal and may or may not be binding.
“I am an uninformed voter on this question. Depending on what kind of vote it is, that apparently is not going to be determined until after the vote is taken, is asking too much of me. And I would suggest that it’s asking too much of any voter to figure out what is going on,” he said.
Thayer reiterated board members thought adding the article this year was allowed. She said Cogbill brought up the legality question after the warning had already been finalized. Thayer said having the article on the ballot this year will let the voter’s decide.
“That seems like what we should always be doing is letting the voters decide. And if the voters think this is not a good idea, then that will be the decision,” she said.
Cogbill said there’s more to democracy than casting a ballot. He said Vermont town meeting also includes participation, discussion and compromise.
“Seeing your neighbors, your townsfolk and together making a decision. Not (just) voting which is not what democracy is all about. Democracy is much larger than that. And going to Australian ballot will totally eliminate our ability to have that other half of what is democratic,” he said.
A second informational meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 30 through Zoom.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
