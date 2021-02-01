BARRE TOWN – Residents will vote on a $450,000 water line project on Town Meeting Day next month that local officials say will close a water loop at the Wilson Industrial Park.
While the wording of the article calls for a bond, town officials are hoping to pay for the project using a forgivable state loan and income from the expected sale of lot to the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District for the district's planned household hazardous waste collection facility.
The Select Board approved at last week's regular meeting the warning for the article to be voted on. The town typically holds its annual vote in May, but the school budget is decided jointly with Barre City on Town Meeting Day in March. So town officials decided to have residents vote on the water line project then instead of holding a separate vote.
Town officials want to connect an 8-inch water pipe in the industrial park to another 8-inch pipe on Bolster Road. The project calls for installing about 2,700 feet of pipe.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said Monday the town had been extending the water line out at the industrial park as its been needed by those that set up shop there. Rogers said that would no longer be necessary with this project because the water access would be available across the park.
He said the project also will help keep some businesses and residents from losing water if an event occurs. He said if water had to be shut off going into the park, they would still have access to water from Bolster Road and if the water line on Bolster Road has to be closed, residents there can still get water from the industrial park.
“This way water can come in from both directions,” Rogers said.
The town wants to use a forgivable loan from the state Agency of Natural Resources to help pay for the project. But the town would still be on the hook for 25% of the project which is $112,500. The language of the article states the project is subject to the town receiving state funds.
Town officials are hoping to pay their share of the loan using income from the sale of a lot at the park to the solid waste management district. At a Select Board meeting last month, those at the district had said they were looking at the park as a possible spot for the facility.
The $1.5 million facility will replace the district's regional household hazardous waste collection events. The district has typically held such an event at the public works yard in Barre Town in the spring.
The district will use a $500,000 grant it has received from the Agency of Natural Resources to help pay for the construction of the facility, as well as $657,190 from the district's reserve funds. District officials have said they will find funds from other sources to make up the difference and will not bond for the facility.
Cathleen Gent, the district’s general manager, said Monday the district's facilities committee has recommended the district move forward with the purchase of a lot at the industrial park. Gent said the district is still looking at other possible sites in the area to “leave no stone unturned,” but the Barre Town spot “is the right location” for the facility.
She said the district isn't at a stage yet to make an offer for a lot because those at the district are still looking into the details of such a purchase. That work is expected to wrap up in the next two weeks and then the district's board will vote on whether to move forward.
If the district decides not to buy a lot, the town will still move forward with the project. The town would then have to pay $5,740 per year for 30 years. Water system customers and any future lot sales at the industrial park would pay for that bond.
If the vote fails, or the state funding doesn't come through, Rogers said the town will continue to extend the water line out as needed and would use the income of future lot sales to pay for that work.
The board will hold an informational meeting on the article at its regular meeting Feb. 9. Rogers said the goal is to have the project completed this year.
