BARRE TOWN — Some residents aren’t happy because they now have to pay to drop off recycling at the transfer station in the Wilson Industrial Park.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from representatives of Casella Waste Systems who were there to talk about the changes made since taking over operation of the station in November.
A new vendor was needed because in July, New England Quality Service — formerly known as Earth Waste & Metal — sent the town a letter stating it would not renew its lease for its lot in the industrial park, which expired at the end of October. The town now has a three-year agreement with Casella to operate the popular spot where residents bring their trash.
Roscoe Dorsey, general manager of Casella’s Montpelier hauling division, said before Casella took over, nearly every corner of the station was being used. Dorsey said the site has now been cleaned up a bit and everything is in one corner.
He said the company has poured concrete pads and installed three compactors as well as a small hut for staff. Dorsey said Casella has done nearly $15,000 worth of electrical work at the site because what was already there needed to be upgraded for its needs.
He asked the board for feedback and what they’ve been hearing since Casella took over.
Board chairman Paul White said he used the transfer station Saturday and noted how convenient the service was and how helpful staff were.
“I pulled in, opened my tailgate and they took it all,” he said.
White said residents were initially happy that the transfer station would be staying open and also reported positively on the professionalism of the new staff there. But recently he said residents have started to gripe about the price increases on Front Porch Forum.
Wanda Reed wrote in a post on Jan. 12, “I was sad to see that the Wilson Depot in Barre Town is now operated by Casella Waste Management. Even sadder when I found out recycling has been priced when it had been previously without charge. ... The amount of waste from our household is minimal and I’m able to afford it. There’s so many out there now who can’t.”
The next day, Michael Thurston wondered in a post whether the town attempted to find other vendors besides Casella for the station. Board members reported in October Casella was the only company to submit a bid to operate the transfer station.
“I have used the Wilson location for years. Due to the exorbitant pricing that Casella is charging and that the town has approved, I no longer use Wilson. I have found more competitive pricing and better service elsewhere,” Thurston wrote.
White said he initially took their criticisms with a grain of salt.
“But then I kind of checked it out Saturday when I was there and I witnessed first-hand what would have cost me $12 from the previous operator cost me $17.50 on Saturday. So it’s just a little bit of a sticker shock for people to now have to pay for recycling,” he said.
White noted there is a trade off with Casella, because even though residents have to pay to drop off recycling, they no longer have to sort it. White said he understood costs go up due to inflation and the previous operator hadn’t raised prices in quite a while.
“It’s just a learning curve for the public. But as far as the operation goes, I think it’s moving very smoothly,” he said.
White hypothesized the staff for the prior operator might not have been as diligent as Casella staff when it came to what was getting dropped off which might explain why people are now paying more than they did before.
According to Casella’s fee sheet for the transfer station, residents are charged $2.50 for up to 30 gallons of recycling and then $1.25 for each additional 15 gallons.
Dorsey said Casella has to pay to process the recycling it takes in, but acknowledged recycling is done “for the right reasons.”
He noted through the end of December, 46% of what the station took in was trash, 20% was recycling, 18% construction debris, 9% metal, 5% cardboard and 2% compost.
