EAST MONTPELIER — What has been dubbed “The County Road Fiasco” on Front Porch Forum may be a case of the fast and the furious, according to town officials, who say they are fielding complaints of flat tires.
Turns out, speed appears to be a factor.
There are other possibilities and “sharp stones” on what has been a 3.8-mile gravel gauntlet since mid-July are among them.
So is the condition of some of the tires that have expired while traversing the stretch that, due to recent delays, will remain in its current condition for a little longer than anticipated, officials say.
Road Foreman Guthrie Perry, who mercifully said he hasn’t had to deal with the wave of complaints, told an inquisitive Select Board this week it is likely a combination of factors.
“Some of it is that there’s probably some old tires out there … and they don’t take sharper stones well,” Perry said of the “quarried ledge” that was used to temporarily resurface the road at the front end of the $1.3 million project.
“It (the quarried ledge) can be sharp,” Perry added. “I’m not going to deny that at all, but you’re never going to get anything to lay down as smooth.”
Perry had two pieces of advice for motorists: Steer clear of loose stones and slow down.
“People slowed down for the first week, and they are over it,” he said. “They are traveling 45 (mph) still.”
Perry said that likely has contributed to the steady stream of complaints, some posted on Front Porch Forum and others called into the town offices, which have surfaced recently.
“There’s usually one or two (complaints) a day,” Town Administrator Gina Jenkins said.
Jenkins said flat tires are a relatively recent development, one that has picked up steam as residents have vented on Front Porch Forum.
“Add our family to the list of ‘County Road Fiasco’ flats,” one resident posted on the social media site on Monday. “Not fun!”
He was far from the first or the last to post on the subject.
“I too have a flat tire and I live off the County Road,” another resident posted Tuesday. “This is super frustrating.”
Board members embraced Perry’s “slow down” suggestion, even as they were told the current conditions will last longer than expected, and the section of County Road likely won’t be paved until early October.
Perry told the board the contractor hired to replace a pair of large culverts — Blue Mountain Trucking & Excavating — has experienced a run of bad luck that has led to delays.
Perry said the company had one of its head operators quit while working on a project in Brattleboro, and his replacement suffered a broken leg in a motorcycle accident. The company plans to mobilize in East Montpelier next week, though work replacing the first of two culverts, isn’t expected to start until after Labor Day.
“That will put the paving off, which is what no one wants to hear, including myself,” Perry said.
Barring any additional delays, Perry said the section of County Road should be ready to be paved the first week of October.
Blue Mountain initially planned to mobilize and start work on replacing a culvert near the entrance of the Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks on Aug. 15. That date slid to this Monday, and Perry said will now be next week.
There was some good news to report about a project that has generated many complaints.
Perry said dust complaints died down before a contractor was able to supply enough calcium chloride to keep it under control after the pavement was ripped up in July could be found. The issue, he said, has since resolved itself and money for the calcium chloride — roughly $62,000 — remains unspent.
Perry recommended the board funnel some of that projected savings into repaving two badly deteriorated asphalt “aprons” off County Road. One, he said, would fix a problem on Templeton Road; the other on Cummings Road.
Board members indicated support for that approach and a willingness to do whatever they could to prevent any additional delays in the project.
