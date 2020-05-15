PLAINFIELD – A resident says the three-member Select Board doesn't represent her, and others, angered by recent events, say their concerns about the chairwoman of the board have been dismissed.
Around 50 people attended Monday's Select Board meeting via Zoom to discuss a petition put forward to remove the chairwoman. The petition had 122 signatures as of Friday.
It was aimed at Sasha Thayer, who has been on the board since 2017, and chairwoman since last year. The petition was created after the board decided last month to disband the Hazard Mitigation Committee and create a new, similar committee in its place with new members. Michael Billingsley and Bram Towbin, the two remaining members of the committee, were not appointed to the new committee despite expressing interest in doing so.
This decision caused both, who have volunteered in some capacity for the town for years, to step back from public service. They both have said they will no longer volunteer because of Thayer. Since then, multiple residents, including Towbin and Billingsley, have come forward to accuse Thayer of being abusive, engaging in bullying behavior and trying to silence dissenting opinions.
The meeting Monday lasted for three and a half hours before it was abruptly ended with no action taken by the board despite residents asking for Thayer to be removed as chairwoman, or for a special meeting to be held to discuss the public’s lack of confidence in her.
Resident Jenni Belotserkovsky created the petition on change.org calling for Thayer’s removal. The petition was at the end of a long agenda for the board, but Belotserkovsky said Wednesday she'd hoped board members would at least acknowledge the petition and say they would discuss it at another meeting.
“None of that happened, so that was very disappointing,” Belotserkovsky said.
She said the issue isn't going away because she continues to be in contact with other residents who want Thayer out. She said the consensus has been that people don't feel heard and she doesn't think this board represents her.
“They were elected by the people and they are also accountable to the people. They can't just say, 'OK, we've been elected and now we're going to do whatever and we don't care what you have to say,'” she said.
Resident Nancy Ellen wasn't able to attend Monday's meeting, but she did watch the video later. She went to the Plainfield People Facebook page and stated, in part, “What strikes me most so far is the tone that the selectboard is taking. Regardless of whether their position is ‘right’ or not, it seems to me that they should be more concerned about connecting with Plainfielders who are worried/upset about the direction that they have taken and addressing those concerns openly, frankly, and with compassion. Instead, I heard a lot of defensiveness, evasion, and obfuscation … and very little in the way of real (rather than pretended) empathy. It was extremely discouraging, to say the least.”
Resident Scott Stewart was in attendance for the meeting. He wrote on the Facebook page Tuesday, “So of the 50 some attendees of the SB meeting last night, is anyone else as confused, annoyed and pissed off as we are that after 3 hours the petition was not addressed, no next steps provided … and then meeting is rudely and abruptly ended! This just proves the point of the petition.”
Thayer has given multiple reasons for why the board has taken the action it has over contentious issues, including the disbanding of the committee. But she has not addressed the issues raised about her behavior.
Amos Meacham, former chairman of the Hazard Mitigation Committee until he stepped down in March, made a comment on the petition when he signed it stating, “Dozens of us in town have seen time and again that when we raise concerns about how this Chair proceeds any time there is a disagreement, it leads to intensification of an argumentative nature, obfuscation of the concerns raised, deflection to procedural issues and general dismissal.”
Thayer was asked by The Times Argus Thursday if she had a response to the concerns raised by those she's been elected to serve. She wrote in an email Friday she does listen to residents.
“Does listening and considering concerns mean embracing what a particular resident wants? No, it means taking in information and doing one's best to solve/make improvements to difficult challenges. Does the fact that some residents feel enormously strongly about a project, or a service, or a budgetary change mean that their viewpoint should be imposed on others in the town who take a different view, perhaps less passionately? No. Some residents do feel very strongly that the views they think I hold are inimicable to their own.”
Thayer was asked again Friday whether she had any comment on the allegations made about her behavior toward fellow residents. She again did not address those concerns.
Fellow board member Tammy Farnham did not return a request for comment.
However, Jim Volz, the third board member, said in an email Friday about Monday's meeting, “my observation is that there are people who simply don’t like Sasha based on style rather than substance.”
Volz stated he's only been on the board for a little over a year and didn't know Thayer before joining the board. But he said his experience so far is that she works hard and seeks to do what's in the best interest of the town.
“I have been at a couple of meetings where there have been some unpleasant exchanges between Sasha and Plainfield residents — people whom I respect and have a high regard for. From these exchanges, it is apparent that there is a history between those folks and Sasha that goes back before my tenure on the Board, which I am not aware of. From my perspective, Sasha has attempted to maintain order—controlling the agenda and the course of the meetings—as she was elected to do as chairperson, in a manner that may not always be agreeable with others. Again, it is my observation that this is probably due to her communication style not a disregard for the issues at hand,” he wrote.
Volz said the board hasn't had any discussions about next steps because they haven't met since Monday's meeting, but he said he expected the topic would be brought up at the board's next meeting, which is scheduled for May 25.
