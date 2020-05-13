PLAINFIELD — About 50 people attended Monday’s Select Board meeting to discuss a petition put forward to remove the chairwoman, a petition with over 120 signatures, and the three-member board essentially shrugged it off.
The petition was aimed at Sasha Thayer, who has been on the board since 2017, and chairwoman since last year. It was created after the board decided last month to disband the Hazard Mitigation Committee and create a new, similar committee in its place with new members. Board members have given multiple reasons for why this decision was made – from a desire to give the committee clear direction, to not wanting people to serve on committees for years, to allegations the prior committee had tried to hold a public meeting in defiance of the board’s March 17 decision to cancel all town committee and commission meetings in the interest of public safety due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While new reasons for the decision keep coming from board members, the change has caused two longtime volunteers with the town, Michael Billingsley and Bram Towbin, to step away from public service. The pair had been the two remaining members of the committee. Billingsley had worked for years pushing for safety improvements at a dam in Marshfield; and Towbin had also served on the Select Board in the past and recently as road commissioner.
Both have said they will no longer volunteer because of Thayer. Since then, multiple residents have come forward to accuse Thayer of being abusive, engaging in bullying and trying to silent dissenting opinions. Billingsley has said he’s been the victim of Thayer’s “yelling attacks.”
Amos Meacham, former chairman of the Hazard Mitigation Committee until he stepped down in March, said in an email Monday about the board’s handling of the committee in April, “I wrote a pretty angry email to Sasha, but then decided against sending it because I dreaded the prospect of getting into a conflict with her, as she has shown me ZERO ability to hear anyone else when she is in disagreement, and will just attempt to shout — literally or figuratively — the person down. Which, by the way, is a really scary attribute for someone holding the power of a Select Board seat, especially the Chair.”
Resident Jenni Belotserkovsky created the petition on change.org calling for Thayer’s removal. As of Wednesday evening, it had 121 signatures.
Monday’s meeting was held virtually on Zoom due to the pandemic. Around 50 people were in virtual attendance for the meeting, about half the number of voters who were attended Plainfield’s Town Meeting on March 3.
Belotserkovsky said she created the petition, in part, because the board had banned Billingsley and Towbin from serving on the new committee. Thayer said they hadn’t been banned, they were simply not appointed to the new committee. The distinction didn’t appear to matter much to those in attendance.
Meacham said the bigger issue to him is a long-running pattern from Thayer of poorly handling conflict and disagreement. He said he wanted to find a way to iron things out in a way that was respectful, but also so people’s concerns were heard.
On Monday, Thayer didn’t address any of her alleged behavioral issues, but instead talked about decisions the board had made which may have frustrated people.
“I’ve been really kind of fascinated to see the conclusion that I did things. I actually think it’s somewhat disrespectful to the other members of the Select Board, because I have no ability to make a decision on behalf of the board and so when there have been decisions made most of the time we ended up making unanimous decisions,” she said.
In response to Thayer’s comments, resident Karen Starr scolded Thayer, saying Starr “didn’t see a glimmer of light reach you about possibly self-reflecting … if a number of people are telling you that they have problems with your communication which causes them to be mistrustful about your motives, then regardless of what you think you’re communicating or how open you’re being, I think that, particularly for people who are in leadership positions, you need to self-reflect on that. And in your remarks you made tonight, I didn’t hear any of that.”
Starr said she was looking for some sense from Thayer that what was being told to her is being heard. She said she didn’t see any evidence that Thayer was listening to people.
David Strong also has served on the Select Board in the past.
“As a former chair of the Select Board, I know it’s true that votes determine the actions of the Select Board as a whole, but the chair sets the tone. The chair sets the agenda. The chair is generally deferred to by the other members of the Select Board because they recognize how much work they are doing. So, unfortunately, the tone that Sasha sets on the Select Board drives people away,” Strong said.
He said a small town needs the community involved in order to function.
Thayer again talked about decisions the board had made while defending herself. She talked about how she gathered feedback about the town’s controversial decision to no longer use Central Vermont Television to record board meetings.
“So I hear people feeling, in terms of reflection, I hear people saying ‘She did this, she didn’t do this, she did this.’ And it’s hard to know how do you reflect when what is being raised as a concern just didn’t happen the way somebody thinks it did happen,” Thayer said.
No one from the public spoke in support of Thayer.
The meeting had been going on for three and a half hours when residents again asked the board to remove Thayer as chairwoman, or for a special meeting to be held to discuss the public’s lack of confidence in her. Instead, Thayer along with fellow board members Jim Volz and Tammy Farnham voted unanimously to adjourn the meeting.
That left some residents stunned. Some went to social media afterward to say they felt like the board had ignored the petition and the concerns they raised.
Before abruptly ending the meeting, Volz, who was acting as acting chairman during the petition discussion, said the board will discuss who will be the chair moving forward. He also noted Thayer was re-elected democratically on Town Meeting Day.
Thayer received 229 votes for her seat and challenger Rose Paul netted 159. Paul launched a last-minute write-in campaign against Thayer less than a day before Town Meeting Day. She said she was running to “ensure that citizens and volunteers are respected in meetings and their ideas and concerns are listened to.”
Her campaign was said to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, write-in campaigns in town history.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
