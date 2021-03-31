PLAINFIELD — Residents took one last opportunity to express their displeasure with two articles to be voted on next week that, if passed, would do away with in-person town meetings.
The town usually holds its annual meeting in person at Town Hall on Town Meeting Day. This year’s vote will take place via Australian ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The vote is scheduled for April 6 this year instead of the first Tuesday in March to help accommodate Twinfield Union School’s budget process, which school officials said was delayed as result of the pandemic.
The Select Board held an informational hearing over Zoom Tuesday night to discuss the warning for next week's vote. Around 25 people attended the meeting and all of them wanted to talk about two articles that ask if the town should decide the budget and any special questions via Australian ballot.
The board has received significant pushback on the articles from residents who said the questions should not have been put up for a vote without a town-wide discussion first. The articles were added after resident Gary Graves asked for them and pointed out the town has a little more than 1,000 residents on its voter checklist, but only about 100 residents attend the in-person meeting.
It's unclear whether the articles would be binding if passed. State law dictates a municipality cannot vote via Australian ballot to move to using such a ballot. But legislation passed in response to the pandemic might have suspended that restriction.
The town has not sought a legal opinion on the articles because board members have said it's too late to take the articles off the ballot, and they didn't have the time or energy to get that opinion.
Also, residents have expressed frustration with the board for having controversial articles on the town's warning during a year when the rules had to be temporarily changed. The Vermont Secretary of State's office has urged municipalities not to have such articles on their ballots because circumstances are different this year.
At Tuesday's meeting, no one from the public spoke in support of the articles.
Resident Dawn Fancher said the town's in-person meeting isn't accessible to many. Fancher said the Town Hall can't accommodate all the voters.
“Accessibility is more than just a lift and priority parking. People with different disabilities have a variety of access needs,” she said.
Fancher said she had been attending the meetings, but stopped doing so because she developed a chronic illness that wouldn't allow her to attend. She said remote meetings held in response to the pandemic have helped her participate in the community.
Even before her disability, she said she missed town meetings in the past because either she was ill or her young child was.
Fancher said she will be able to vote on the budget this year because the vote is being held via Australian ballot. She said traditional in-person town meetings disenfranchises people like her, while also acknowledging the in-person meetings offer “a unique form of participation” for residents.
Fancher said with these two articles, the only two options the town has right now are the in-person meetings or Australian ballot. She said the topic deserves more discussion and education to see what changes can be made to improve access and making a switch to Australian ballot now would likely remove that opportunity.
“Therefore, even though Australian ballot gives me a vote when traditional town meeting most years does not, I cannot vote in favor of a permanent change to Australian ballot at this time,” Fancher said.
She said if no new solutions for access can be found, she would support revisiting the move in a way that is open and accessible.
Resident Rebecca Yahm said this topic is more nuanced than a simple up or down vote via Australian ballot next week.
“It involves a lot of conversation and problem solving,” Yahm said. “How do we figure this out to make this work in the best possible way so that people's voices are heard and we can make it as accessible to as many people as possible? And having it as just a 'yes' or 'no' vote doesn't take any of that into account.”
Resident Donny Osman said when the town decides on the budget, the question is how much should the town spend and the amount is debated. Osman said there is no discussion before a decision when voting by Australian ballot.
