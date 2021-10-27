BARRE TOWN — A South Barre resident has stepped up to serve on a working group that oversees a 15-bed transitional housing facility run by the Good Samaritan Haven, a facility that now has a name.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from Jim West, who lives on Apple Blossom Road.
West, a retiree who has served on the town’s budget committee, was the only resident to express interest in serving on the working group that oversees the facility at 580 South Barre Road that used to be a recovery facility run by Phoenix House. According to the agreement between the town and the Good Samaritan, a resident from the area is to serve on the group. The group also includes staff from the Good Samaritan, town officials and the police chief.
Officials have said this facility will be for those who may have “hit a stretch of bad luck” and are close to securing their own housing. It is scheduled to open on Nov. 1.
West said the facility is a worthy idea and wants it to be successful.
“It would be gratifying to me if I played a small role in its success,” he said.
West said while he doesn’t live close to the facility, he’s sensitive to the concerns residents might have about any issues that might be caused by it. He said any issues would need to be resolved as quickly as reasonably possible.
“For the whole program to work, I think it has to be managed in a manner that does not diminish or disrupt the lives of the area residents,” he said.
West said he doesn’t have any expectations going in on what direction to go or issues that might come up.
Board members thanked West for applying for the role. Board Chair Paul White said one other person had thought about applying, but they decided they didn’t have the time needed. West said he does have the time, since he’s retired, and should be available most days unless he’s on vacation.
The board voted unanimously to appoint West to the group.
The group has already held one meeting in preparing to open up the facility. Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang, who serves on the group, said the Good Samaritan is currently vetting nine applicants.
Wang said the facility now has a name. She said it is now called Good Samaritan at South Barre Road.
The group’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 29 and is expected to be held virtually.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.