MONTPELIER — No decisions were made, but city councilors have kicked off a conversation about how to spend nearly $2.2 million in pandemic-related federal funding that will flow to the city over the next year.
In terms of the specifics of where that conversation leads is anyone’s guess, though two dominant themes emerged during the council’s virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Described by Councilor Dan Richardson as the “twin pillars” of a still-evolving plan, the council is committed to keeping past promises and eager to explore some new ideas. Councilors didn’t decide how much money should be placed in either of those two pots, but did agree they would like to do more than simply restore the status quo with one-time money that will come to the city in two equal installments between now and next year.
That doesn’t mean equipment purchases and capital projects that were planned for but deferred when revenues tanked as a result of the pandemic shouldn’t be restored. Councilors, including Richardson, Jack McCullough and others, agreed they should.
“We wouldn’t have put them in the budget in the first place unless they were needed,” McCullough said, suggesting an administrative proposal that flagged just over $1 million in items that were deferred due to the loss of an estimated $1.5 million between two fiscal years.
Nearly $550,000 in revenue — primarily parking and programs — was lost during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020. If current projections hold, the city will lose another $950,000 during the fiscal year that ends in a month.
Councilors were told the deferred equipment purchases — from a one-ton truck, to two police cruisers, to a street sweeper are all eligible uses for money the city will receive under the American Rescue Plan because the decision to delay their acquisition was a direct result of revenue lost because of the pandemic. The same, they were told, is true of several streets and sidewalk projects that were postponed when employees were furloughed and the city shifted into emergency mode.
“We’re falling behind,” City Manager Bill Fraser said, putting the $1 million list into perspective.
“This gets us caught up to where we would have been,” he said.
There is support on the council for doing that and Mayor Anne Watson said restoring most, if not all, of those items might be the best use of the first installment — estimated at just under $1.1 million — which should arrive next month.
However, Watson and others agreed a significant chunk of the second $1.1 million installment will warrant some brainstorming and likely require some strategic planning.
Fraser assured councilors there is time for that. None of the money has to be spent before 2026, though all of it will have to be obligated by 2024.
Watson said the potential for using some of the money for leveraging other resources — those that currently exist and those that are being discussed — will warrant consideration. She said clarity on a federal infrastructure package would be useful.
There is no shortage of ways to spend the money. Councilors were provided a list of nearly $50 million in “big ticket” projects and another $20 million in public works projects that are on the foreseeable horizon.
Councilors agreed there are opportunities on and off those lists and they want to think about them and talk about them before making any decisions.
Uncertainty with respect to what will become of the homeless when the motel voucher system ends may warrant some conversation and a long, but as yet unanswered, call to address the absence of suitable public restrooms will get one.
Several council members mentioned restrooms when discussing possible ways to use some of the money and it is is one of the least expensive items on the the list of “big ticket” items.
As part of the unfolding process, Councilor Dona Bate said the council should finally tackle the public restroom issue that has frequently been discussed, but never dealt with.
“It’s not just a homeless issue,” she said. “It’s an issue for families downtown, local people, visiting people and I would really like to see us make a commitment that we do that.”
Richardson agreed and asked that the item be placed on the council’s June 9 agenda.
Fraser said he got the general guidance he wanted from the discussion, noted that restoring previously deferred items could happen in phases, though he would likely be back to seek approval to use perhaps $500,000 to get projects started this summer.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
