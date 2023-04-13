MONTPELIER — The Capital City won’t be a fireworks-free zone in the foreseeable future, as city councilors sidestepped a resident’s renewed request they ban the displays.
It’s not the councilors weren’t sympathetic to Karen Hanron’s plea. Some were and at least one — Councilor Pelin Kohn — openly agreed with her.
Pressed for specifics, Hanron, who provided plenty of backup material for councilors to review, said she wasn’t concerned about firecrackers, or backyard fireworks, whether they are permitted by the city.
“It’s the big shows with the smoke, the chemicals in the smoke, the heavy metals in the smoke the overbearing explosive sounds,” she said.
Environmental concerns aside, Hanron blamed the noise that accompanies traditional fireworks for causing pets to tremble uncontrollably and triggering veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
“It’s time to look at this and revisit this practice,” she said.
Hanron didn’t get a hard “no” from the council, though when Mayor Jack McCullough asked whether anyone wanted to initiate the ordinance adoption process, there weren’t any takers.
“Fireworks are not something the city does,” McCullough explained, even as Councilor Sal Alfano was wondering aloud about “quiet fireworks” and Kohn was pondering the possibility of “a laser light show.”
Montpelier Alive arranges the fireworks display that traditionally accompanies the city’s pre-Independence Day celebration on July 3, and occasionally a year-ending display on New Year’s Eve.
Councilor Tim Heney noted National Life often has fireworks as part of its annual “Do-Good Fest,” and the Vermont Mountaineers typically have fireworks at some point during their season.
Heney said he’d heard from constituents who appreciate the occasional display and he saw no reason to ban fireworks shows in Montpelier.
“I like them,” he said. “I’m inclined to leave (the ordinance) as is.”
Then there was Kohn.
“I prefer not to have them,” she said, speaking as the mother of two environmentally conscious children.
As a councilor and a member of the Montpelier Alive board, Kohn suggested the conversation shift there and invited Hanron to attend an upcoming meeting.
Councilor Cary Brown said Montpelier Alive was welcome to explore alternatives and make whatever changes it sees fit.
“I want to be clear that the city council is not directing Montpelier Alive to do anything in particular,” said Brown.
It almost ended there, but as McCullough was moving on, he was told there were online participants with virtual hands raised who wanted to speak about the issue.
Mountainview resident Peter Kelman was one of them.
Kelman, who lives very close to National Life, said Hanron made persuasive case that he hadn’t heard effectively rebutted.
“I don’t think a few people saying that they ‘like fireworks’ … constitutes a reason for keeping them,” he said, suggesting there was no knowing whether they would like a low-impact or laser show just as much.
At a minimum Kelman said the city should reach out to Montpelier Alive, National Life and the Mountaineers to discuss the issue and possibly form a committee to look into alternatives that could address most, if not all, of Hanron’s concerns.
Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive, said the organization has explored alternatives and while traditional fireworks displays are expensive — they run $12,500 a pop — a “drone laser light show” would cost more than $45,000.
“We are looking into alternatives, but they seem really unaffordable,” Trautz said, suggesting the downtown organization remains open to evaluating options that aren’t cost-prohibitive
McCullough suggested simply canceling the celebration-ending shows would have a financial impact.
“It seems to me the fireworks are what keeps the crowds down on the State House lawn right up to the … display,” he said.
Trautz agreed, noting the parade and the fireworks are the big draws on July 3 and if the latter were canceled crowds would blunt the economic impact the celebration has on the downtown.
“I strongly feel that there should be some sort of show,” she said.
This year that will be traditional fireworks because Trautz said in order to lock down a display making a deposit eight months in advance is required. That money, she said, has been spent.
