MONTPELIER — The economic impact of sexual and domestic violence in Vermont costs the state more than $111 million a year, according to a new report. The report was created by the Vermont Network, a domestic and sexual violence coalition in the state. The coalition held a news conference about the report via Zoom Monday. Karen Tronsgard-Scott, executive director of the coalition, said it’s been long-known that the state has a violence problem.
“Every day Vermonters suffer the impact of domestic and sexual violence. Leaving lasting trauma, interrupting lives and limiting possibilities in families and communities. We understand the emotional, mental, and physical costs of domestic and sexual violence and today, for the first time, we can see the financial costs not only to those directly impacted, but also to each and every Vermonter,” Tronsgard-Scott said.
Jessica Barquist, the Network’s director of policy and organizing, was one of the authors of the report. Barquist said the report is nearly two years worth of work and is a collaboration with a large group of stakeholders.
She said those at the Network ran into multiple hurdles when trying to calculate cost, either because the data they were looking for didn’t exist or wasn’t accessible. Because of this, she said the estimates given in the report are conservative.
“It is likely that we are significantly under representing the true public cost of violence with this report,” she said.
She said this report focuses on the public funding involved in domestic and sexual violence, but there are also unseen costs that aren’t paid by tax dollars. She said that includes lost wages for survivors and the long-term health impacts survivors deal with.
According to the report, the state spends over $111 million a year dealing with sexual and domestic violence. Barquist said the report found nearly 42,000 people are the victims of sexual or domestic violence in Vermont each year. Of those, nearly 11,000 are children.
“This spending breaks down to $2,655 per victim, or approximately $177 per capita. This means that every Vermonter pays at least $177 a year related to domestic and sexual violence,” she said.
Breaking down the $111 million figure, Barquist said nearly $36 million is spent annually on health care for survivors. She said that number came from estimates of Medicaid expenditures for adult victims as well as the cost of the state’s forensic nursing program and the cost of buying and tracking sexual assault kits used by nurses.
Barquist said the state spends a little over $12 million annually on victim services. She said that includes funding for housing for survivors in need. She said using wage projections for the time police officers spend on sexual and domestic violence cases, Vermont spends a little over $4 million on law enforcement. Barquist said this number also includes $110,042 which is the amount spent on the full-time domestic violence trainer at the Vermont Police Academy.
She said the report didn’t include other public costs, such as the costs for special investigation units at some police departments that investigate cases of domestic and sexual violence.
Barquist said a little over $1 million is spent at the Judiciary. She said that figure came from an estimate of hours spent by court workers working on things such as relief from abuse orders or criminal cases involving domestic or sexual violence.
She said the figure does not include time court staff have spent on other things such as divorce or parentage cases where domestic or sexual violence was a factor.
The largest piece of the pie came from what the state spends on such cases at the Department of Corrections. Barquist said the report states Vermont spends a little over $58 million per year there. She said that number is based on how many people are incarcerated for sexual or domestic violence crimes. She said the costs for those on probation who are supervised in the community are unknown, as are the costs for those housed outside of Vermont.
According to the state Department for Children and families, Vermont averages about 182 substantiated cases of child abuse due to domestic violence per year. She said the state also averages about 335 cases of substantiated child sex abuse annually.
But she said DCF wasn’t able to provide the Network with any estimates for how much the state spends per case so those numbers weren’t included in the report.
Tronsgard-Scott said she hopes communities become more aware of the costs of domestic and sexual violence because of this report and they then work to prevent such violence.
“We’re also really hoping that our elected officials consider what it means to make an investment in prevention. And that they’re willing to engage in conversations with survivors … to figure out how to do that in a way with the greatest amount of impact,” she said.
The full report can be found at vtnetwork.org/publications
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.