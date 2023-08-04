NEW YORK — A timely report on natural disasters and infrastructure in Vermont shows Washington County saw 11 declared disasters over a 10-year period – the most in the state, not including last month’s flooding.

On Thursday, the nonprofit Rebuild by Design released its report titled, “Atlas of Disaster: Vermont.” The organization operates out of New York University’s Institute for Public Knowledge. It held a virtual news conference Thursday morning to announce the report’s release and to talk about its findings. Residents can go to bit.ly/atlas-vt0805 to view the full report.

