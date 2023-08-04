NEW YORK — A timely report on natural disasters and infrastructure in Vermont shows Washington County saw 11 declared disasters over a 10-year period – the most in the state, not including last month’s flooding.
On Thursday, the nonprofit Rebuild by Design released its report titled, “Atlas of Disaster: Vermont.” The organization operates out of New York University’s Institute for Public Knowledge. It held a virtual news conference Thursday morning to announce the report’s release and to talk about its findings. Residents can go to bit.ly/atlas-vt0805 to view the full report.
Amy Chester, Rebuild by Design’s managing director, said her organization connects global expertise with local communities and governments to come up with large-scale climate solutions, typically focused on infrastructure and policy. Chester said the organization got its start during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
“So we absolutely understand what you are going through right now, and are deeply, deeply sorry for all the loss that your state has had. And we know that it’s not going to be very easy to rebuild and it takes a very long period of time,” she said.
Chester said the report includes county-level data, climate-related statistics, a guide for states to build a collaborative program and new finance tools.
From 2011 to 2021, she said this report found Vermont has experienced 17 federally declared major disasters resulting from extreme weather. Chester said 15 of those were because of tropical storms and flooding.
She said Vermont is ranked fifth in the country for per capita post-disaster federal assistance and seventh in the country for number of recent disaster occurrences, tied with Alabama, Texas and West Virginia.
“Every single county in Vermont has had four or more recent major disasters, and six counties have had at least 10 disasters. So that is absolutely quite high, even when looking nationally. Washington County has had the highest number of disaster declarations, with 11,” she said.
While much of the data in the report focuses on 2011 to 2021, Chester said there is information about last month’s disaster, where 800 businesses and 4,000 homes were damaged following extreme rainfall.
Chester said the state has received $370 million in federal assistance over that 10-year period, which equates to a $593 per capita cost.
“Which is actually really high for our country,” she said.
Johanna Lawton, project manager at Rebuild by Design, said the report includes a graph showing the cascading impacts of climate events.
“Because we know it’s not just the immediate cost to lives and livelihoods. It extends beyond, well into months and years, to the physical and mental health impacts of communities who are impacted by a disaster,” Lawton said.
The report includes a “blueprint for action,” which calls for the creation of a collaborative program, where governments would work together with communities and other stakeholders on planning and designing the state’s response to climate change. And the report suggests financing the challenge of building resilient infrastructure through innovative funding mechanisms.
Lawton said as an example for financing, the state could impose a surcharge on property and casualty insurance. Over 10 years, she said that route could net about $600 million, according to the organization’s models. She said another option is a state-based climate superfund, which could raise about $2.5 billion to help the state’s infrastructure adapt to the changing climate.