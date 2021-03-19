MONTPELIER — Preliminary results from an ongoing study commissioned by the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority suggest the simulcast system proposed by an established network of area fire departments would significantly improve emergency communications throughout the region.
Though computer modeled “coverage maps” shared with members of the CVPSA Board during its virtual meeting Thursday night were described as “very preliminary,” they should be encouraging — if not surprising — to the fire departments that comprise the Capital Fire Mutual Aid System.
On a night that ended with Fred Cummings offering a candid critique of the board, Montpelier’s departing dispatch supervisor suggested the “coverage maps” presented for their review told only half of what has the makings of a very good story.
According to Cummings, the rest of the story can be found in the current coverage maps — the ones that highlight the shortcomings of aging communications infrastructure badly in need of an upgrade.
“When you put them (the maps) side by side, you’re going to see the dramatic differences,” he predicted.
The maps reflect the mutual aid system’s proposal to add three new transmitters — one on Beacon Hill in Chelsea, another on Lincoln Peak in Warren and a third on Hill Street in Montpelier — while upgrading several others.
The plan is designed to improve emergency communications across the region and address several problem areas.
Cummings, who tendered his two-week notice Tuesday and has accepted a similar job at a larger dispatch center in Minnesota, said the preliminary maps prepared by Televate LLC appear to back those plans.
“It’s solving probably 98% of the coverage areas that have been identified (as problems),” he said, suggesting the draft maps reflect a “huge improvement” over current conditions.
Among other things, Cummings said, plans for the Beacon Hill transmitter would resolve long-standing problems in Washington and portions of Williamstown and potential to offer dispatch services to the Chelsea Volunteer Fire Department and the First Branch Ambulance Service.
Joe Aldsworth, deputy fire chief in Barre, said the maps were cause for cautious optimism.
“It’s encouraging,” he said, suggesting a side-by-side town-by-town comparison would be useful for the mutual aid system.
Members of the mutual aid system tabled action Wednesday on a proposal they withdraw from their dues-free membership in the public safety authority created by votes in Barre and Montpelier in 2014 and recently commissioned the study to evaluate the region’s emergency communications infrastructure.
Francis “Paco” Aumand, the authority’s former executive director, who was retained on a consulting basis earlier this year to manage the Televate contract, said the early returns didn’t raise any red flags with respect to the upgrades contemplated by the mutual aid system.
“It does appear there is a strong radio mobile coverage within the area they have identified as the service area,” he said, noting the maps are subject to revision, a final report isn’t due until June 2 and Televate isn’t yet prepared to make any recommendations.
Notwithstanding those caveats, Aumand said he interpreted the preliminary maps the same way Cummings and Aldsworth did.
“That’s pretty good coverage,” he said.
Though the maps seem to suggest otherwise, Aumand stressed they should not be read to mean a key concern raised by fire departments in Barre and Montpelier would be resolved by the proposed upgrades.
“This does not mean there is in-building radio coverage,” he said, suggesting that was an unresolved issue.
According to Aumand, Televate has met with some stakeholders — Aldsworth and Todd Goad, of Burlington Communications, among them — and is scheduling meetings with others, including Cummings, as part a study that will include an online stakeholder survey that will be rolled out in coming weeks.
Aumand’s report highlighted a meeting during which the board approved $2,550 in training funds for three Montpelier dispatchers to take the “Women in Leadership” training offered by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete said the training request was part of a succession planning process aimed at increasing diversity in leadership and was spurred, in part, by Cummings’ announcement he will be leaving.
As the meeting was coming to a close, board member Dona Bate said she hoped to replace Chairman Kim Cheney during next month’s organizational meeting, and Cheney said he isn’t ready to step aside.
As Cheney mused about the board’s past struggles and suggested it might be on the verge of a “breakthrough,” Cummings offered some “parting words of wisdom,” as well as a blunt critique.
“You have to pick one thing, and you have to do it well in order to get legitimacy and trust from the people you want to serve,” he said, adding: “The biggest thing that you lack right now … based on comments that I’ve heard … is there’s no trust in your board.”
Cummings said “trust” and “legitimacy” need to be earned, partnerships need to be nurtured and ideas — even good ideas — take time. The board, he said, needs to “focus” and finish, stop swinging at every pitch, and emulate — not alienate — potential partners like the Capital Fire Mutual Aid System.
“That’s an organization that you should strive to be like,” he said. “They’ve made a radio system work against all the odds … and they’re ready to move forward with something that will blow the doors off what they have now.”
Cummings said he is confident Televate will validate that prediction when it issues its report, crediting the board for hiring the firm to conduct the analysis.
“The first great thing you did is agree to do this study,” he said, predicting it will make the case for a simulcast system and underscore the need for redundancy in emergency communications.
Also, Cummings said it will likely recommend a regional emergency communications center — an idea an earlier version of the board had a hard time selling to officials in Barre and Montpelier.
Cummings acknowledged that might never change, but, he said, it definitely won’t if the authority can’t string together some successes and prove its worth.
The good news?
Cummings said he thinks it can.
“I believe enough in this to believe that it can work,” he said.
